CHICAGO — Tyrese Maxey scored 16 of his 21 points during Philadelphia’s dominant first half, and the 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls 116-91 on Wednesday night.
De’Anthony Melton had 25 points and Tobias Harris finished with 20 as Philadelphia earned a split of its four-game season series against Chicago. Joel Embiid added 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in just over 16 minutes of playing time.
The Sixers (49-23) pulled within a half-game of idle Boston for second in the Eastern Conference behind Milwaukee (52-20).
Philadelphia had won eight in a row before Monday night’s double-overtime loss to Chicago. But the 76ers jumped all over the Bulls in the rematch, opening a four-game road trip with an efficient offensive performance.
Playing without James Harden and Jalen McDaniels because of injuries, the Sixers started the game with a 23-1 run. They shot 48% from the field on the night and had five players score in double figures.
Coby White scored 19 points for Chicago, and Zach LaVine had 16. DeMar DeRozan, who scored 25 points in the prior game, finished with just four points on 0-for-7 shooting.
The Bulls (34-38) had won five of six in one of their best stretches in a largely disappointing season.