When the World Baseball Classic was first introduced in 2006 it was an immediate success. The tournament helped spread baseball around the world and drew passionate responses from most participating countries, who relished the chance to show off their talent on the international stage.
Except in America, where it was greeted with complete indifference.
Team USA’s inaugural WBC roster was hardly representative of the best the country had to offer. Though several standouts participated, many more did not, preferring not to risk injury to participate in what many perceived as a gimmicky showcase. Then-Yankees star Gary Sheffield put it most bluntly when he explained why the idea of representing his country wasn’t appealing.
“My season is when I get paid,” Sheffield told the New York Daily News in 2005. “I’m not sacrificing my body or taking a chance on an injury for something that’s made up.”
Nearly two decades later, American attitudes have come a long way.
This year Team USA enters the World Baseball Classic as defending champion and boasts arguably its strongest roster ever. The club features All-Stars at nearly every position, including MVPs like Mike Trout, Mookie Betts and Paul Goldschmidt, just to name a few.
Trout’s participation is particularly notable given that he sat out the 2017 tournament to focus on preparing for the season. That year the U.S. finally put its international struggles behind it and won the whole thing after bowing out early in the first three tournaments, and the future Hall of Famer admitted feeling like he was missing out on something special.
“It looked like they were having so much fun, making the plays and winning,” Trout said during a recent conference call. “That’s what I regretted. I should have been out there.”
Though the tournament’s early spring timing isn’t ideal, more American players now believe the commitment is worth making. For one, the World Baseball Classic has now been around long enough that many of America’s top players grew up watching it, so the idea of competing internationally is attractive in a way it wasn’t for previous generations.
“Being able to play for your country means something different,” Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto said in a recent MLB Network interview. “It means something special, and I’m just excited for the opportunity.”
The inclusion of more top players has had a compounding effect of its own. Betts, the Los Angeles Dodgers star, cited Trout’s participation as one of the main reasons he wanted to play.
“We don’t get to share the field very often,” Betts told reporters. “To be on the same side playing with him and all the other guys, really, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
The Americans will have plenty of competition to test themselves against too. The Dominican Republic features a modern day murderers row along with reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara, and two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani will lead a Japan team that just won the Olympic gold medal and always ranks among the best in the international game.
Needless to say Team USA will have its hands full, but for a nation that once claimed sole dominion over the game, the last two decades have proven it’s not enough for the U.S. to simply show up. Now the nation’s top players are fully invested, and in the coming weeks they’re looking to prove they really are the best in the world.