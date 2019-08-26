U.S. wins Little League title

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Eastbank Little League captured the hearts of fans at the 73rd Little League World Series and Sunday they delivered a title to nearly 20,000 screaming supporters.
It wasn’t the start any team would want, but, after six consecutive wins, it was the finish everyone hopes for as Eastbank Little League defeated Pabao Little League, 8-0, to claim the Little League World Series Championship.
“This tournament started with approximately 7,700 teams and here we are, we’re the best out of everybody,” Eastbank manager Scott Frazier said. “I guess that’s the part of the process that I can’t comprehend. We’re the best in the world out of 7,700 teams that started this thing. If we won yesterday and today or didn’t, this has been the best experience of my life minus getting married and having girls. It’s been unbelievable.”
Much like the U.S. Championship, which ended when Stan Wiltz streaked across the field to snag a line drive and step on second for a double play, the game ended with the Eastbank shortstop. Wiltz caught a similar line drive and quickly headed to the mound to give Prather his due and possibly start the team’s second dog pile in as many days.
“It was a great feeling to make the last out especially because it was in both championships,” Wiltz said. “It felt like my glove was a magnet and the ball was just going in each time. When it was hit to me, I was just thinking ‘go catch this, you got this.’”
Wiltz made the play in both instances. He also had the first shot at starting the dog pile for a second day. This time Prather, who started Saturday’s pile with a hard tackle on Ryder Planchard, accepted his fate, and fell to the ground in celebration.
Derek DeDelatte opened the game with a single and Marshall Louque topped the Series mark for doubles with a shot to right field for the opening run.
Reece Rousell, who set the all-time mark for hits in Saturday’s U.S. Champion, finished 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored, and a RBI. He connected with a double in the fifth and eventually scored when Louque hit a single. Roussel scored from second on the hit to give Louque his third RBI of the day. Roussel finished 17-of-23 at the plate in the series.
“I had so much confidence going in,” Roussel said. “The ball looked like a beach ball coming in. I saw how far they were playing me back so I tried to hit a line drive up the middle.”
“There should be asterisk next by that 17 hits,” Frazier added. “This is 17 hits with the new bats. Let’s put that into perspective. A lot of the 17 hits he had probably would have been home runs. The game has changed so it makes the feat even more remarkable.”
It was just another example of how good Eastbank has been offensively since arriving in South Williamsport for the Series.