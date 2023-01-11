The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Geno Auriemma returned to UConn’s bench, and Azzi Fudd to its lineup as the fourth-ranked Huskies routed St. John’s 82-52 on Wednesday night at UBS Arena.
Auriemma had missed the Huskies’ previous two games because he wasn’t feeling well. He also missed two games while sick in December. The 68-year-old coach is also grieving the death of his 91-year-old mother in early December.
Fudd, playing in her first game since injuring her right knee against Notre Dame on Dec. 4, finished with 15 points in 20 minutes. The sophomore guard had been averaging 20.6 points but had missed the Huskies’ last eight games.
Lou Lopez Senechal scored 20 points, making eight of her nine shots to lead the Huskies. Dorka Juhasz added 18 points and 10 rebounds. Edwards finished with 15 points.
Kadaja Bailey scored 17 points to lead St. John’s (14-2, 5-2).
No. 12 Iowa 93, Northwestern 64
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark finished a rebound shy of her eighth triple-double, and freshman Hannah Stuelke had a career-high 17 points as Iowa coasted to a win over Northwestern.
Monika Czinano scored 18 points for the Hawkeyes (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten Conference). Stuelke, who also had nine rebounds, was 8-of-11 shooting as Iowa shot 59% (35 of 59). Clark had four of the team’s eight 3-pointers.
No. 15 Iowa State 67, Kansas 56
AMES, Iowa — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead four Iowa State players in double figures, and the Cyclones beat Kansas State.
Ashley Joens finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, Denae Fritz had 14 points and seven boards, and Lexi Donarski made four 3-pointers for Iowa State (11-3, 3-1 Big 12). Donarski was honored before the game for reaching 1,000 career points.
The Cyclones will be without Stephanie Soares, who averages 14.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and three blocks per game, for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL, the team announced on Monday.
Oklahoma State 70, No. 18 Baylor 65
WACO, Texas — Lior Garzon scored 18 points, Naomi Alnatas had 11 of her 17 in the fourth quarter, and Oklahoma State ended a 13-game losing streak against Baylor.
No. 19 Oklahoma 89, Texas Tech 79
LUBBOCK, Texas — Ana Llanusa scored 20 points, reaching the mark for the fourth straight game, and Oklahoma beat Texas Tech.
Texas Tech led 67-66 with 8:46 left but then made just one of its next nine shots, and trailed 84-71 after Skylar Vann and Taylor Robertson combined for an 8-0 Oklahoma run.
The Sooners outscored Texas Tech 27-18 in the fourth behind nine points from Vann and eight by Robertson.
Vann finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and Robertson scored 10 for Oklahoma (13-2, 3-1 Big 12). Liz Scott and Madi Williams each added 13 points.
Robertson missed her first four 3-pointers before making one with 2:29 left to extend her streak to 57 straight games with a 3-pointer. She has made 488 career 3-pointers. Williams became the first Sooner to eclipse 2,000 points, 850 rebounds and 300 assists in a career.
{p class=”p1”}No. 25 Villanova 71, DePaul 64
{p class=”p1”}CHICAGO — Maddy Siegrist scored 32 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Villanova held off DePaul.
{p class=”p1”}Siegrist, the nation’s leading scorer (28.5), pushed her career total for Big East Conference regular-season games to 1,311 to pass Tracy List of Providence (1988-92) and tie Holly Porter of Boston College (1993-97) for third in league history.
{p class=”p1”}With her eighth 30-point game of the season Siegrist has moved within 76 points of Shelly Pennefather’s (1987) school record 2,408 points.
{p class=”p1”}Christina Dalce added 13 points for the Wildcats (15-3, 6-1 Big East).
{p class=”p1”}