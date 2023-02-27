The Associated Press
STORRS, Conn. — Aaliyah Edwards scored 19 points, and No. 9 UConn secured the Big East regular-season title with a 60-51 win over Xavier on Monday night.
Caroline Ducharme added 14 points, and Lou Lopez Senechal scored 12 for the Huskies (26-5, 18-2 Big East), who have won a regular-season league title 29 times, including in each of the past 10 seasons, the last three back in the Big East.
Nika Muhl had five points and seven assists, helping her set the school’s single-season assist record. The junior from Croatia, who became Connecticut’s starting point guard after star Paige Bueckers suffered a season-ending knee injury over the summer, now has 236, five more than Sue Bird (2001-02).
Fernanda Ovalle had nine points to lead Xavier (7-22, 0-20).
Baylor 63, No. 12 Texas 54
AUSTIN, Texas — Freshman Darrianna Littlepage-Buggs finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds off the bench to lead Baylor to a victory over Texas.
Littlepage-Buggs, who averages 9.5 rebounds per game to lead all first-year players, has 10 double-doubles this season for the Bears (19-10, 10-7 Big 12 Conference). She has garnered seven Big 12 freshman of the week awards. Sarah Andrews added 17 points and seven rebounds, while Ja’Mee Asberry scored 10.
Reserve Taylor Jones paced the Longhorns (22-8, 13-4) with 15 points and 13 rebounds for her third double-double. Rori Harmon totaled 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Shaylee Gonzales scored 10. Front-running Texas leads No. 16 Oklahoma by a half-game heading into the final weekend of the regular season.
No. 17 Villanova 83, Seton Hall 56
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Maddy Siegrist scored 24 of her 32 points after halftime, Christina Dalce had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Villanova beat Seton Hall.
Villanova (26-5, 17-3) will be the two seed behind UConn in the Big East Tournament. The Wildcats finished the regular season with their best ranking since the team finished the 2003 season in the same spot.
Siegrist, leading the country with a 28.9 points-per-game average, only had three shot attempts in the first half, but she made all six of her free throws for eight points at the break. She finished 10-of-16 from the field and made 11 straight free throws.
Siegrist combined to score 82 points in two games against Seton Hall this season after finishing with a school-record 50 points in a 99-63 victory on Feb. 11.
Maddie Burke added 12 points for Villanova, which has won 11 of the last 14 versus Seton Hall. The Wildcats’ 26 wins this season are their most since the 2002-03 season.