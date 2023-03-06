The Associated Press
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Aaliyah Edwards had 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead No. 7 UConn to its 10th consecutive conference tournament title with a 67-56 victory over 10th-ranked Villanova in the Big East Tournament title game Monday night.
Dorka Juhasz added 16 points, and Lou Lopez Senechal scored 14 for the top-seeded Huskies (29-5), who earned the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. UConn has now won 21 Big East Tournament crowns, including the last three since re-entering the conference in 2020.
No. 16 Gonzaga 79, BYU 64
LAS VEGAS — Yvonne Ejim had 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for her ninth career double-double, Brynna Maxwell made four 3-pointers and scored 18, and Gonzaga beat BYU to advance to the championship game of the West Coast Conference Tournament.
Kaylynne Truong added 13 points and seven assists with just one turnover for Gonzaga.
No. 21 UNLV 84, Nevada 47
LAS VEGAS — Justice Ethridge and Essence Booker scored 16 points apiece, and UNLV rolled to its 20th straight victory by beating Nevada in the Mountain West Conference Tournament.