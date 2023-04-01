It’s going to be a fun year for Tri-Valley League softball.
Reigning league champions Millersburg have combined teams with reigning District 3 2A champs Upper Dauphin, creating a force to be reckoned with in the TVL.
With two long-time rivals combining into one, you might expect some tension. However, that hasn’t been the case.
“They’re all great girls,” said 6th-year coach Robert Ligon. “We’ve had no difficulties at all.”
Seniors Fayth Anderson and Maddin Grow form a two-headed monster on the pitching circle for the Trojans. Ligon identified experience as key for both pitchers.
With the merger, the Trojans have moved up to class 3A for the next two seasons.
“Every game will mean more,” said Ligon. “It’s (3A) very competitive.”
Elsewhere around the league, East Juniata looks to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2021.
The Tigers finished short of .500 last season with a record of 8-12, though coach Lauren Cheran is optimistic the team is ready to take the next step.
“They have the experience to compete with tough teams,” said Cheran by e-mail. “We’ll have to remain healthy, and play consistently.”
Line Mountain will also look to improve after a five-win 2022 season. The Eagles won the 2A district and state titles the year before in 2021.
“We have the potential to play a solid defense and score runs with young players,” said 6th-year coach Butch Fessler.
Fessler also said is looking forward to seeing how his team develops over the course of the season.
For Greenwood, the only way to go is up. The Wildcats finished with an 0-18 record last season.
“I feel we have the talent to be competitive and grow for a good season,” said coach Bub Walton.
EAST JUNIATA
Coach: Lauren Cheran, 6th year
Assistants: Wes Diehl, Kerry Peck, Len Maguire, Jess King
Last year: 8-12
Key returnees: Annika Martin, jr., OF; Brenna Watts, sr., P/C; Ryley Dressler, so., 3B; Macy Buskey, sr., SS; Emma Willow, sr., LF, Marley Wilson, so., P/1B.
Rest of roster: Grace Hibbs, sr., C/RF; Abby Warner, jr., 1B; Maddie Snyder, fr., 2B/C; Kennedy Seigler-Lewis, fr., OF.
GREENWOOD
Coach: Bub Walton, 6th year
Assistants: Billi Walton, Amanda Herr, Beyonna McDonald, Kiera Walton
Last year: 0-18
Key returnees: Riley Danko, sr., P; Jada Poticher, jr., SS
Rest of rOSTER: Casey Beachel, jr., RF; Ashlin Bucher, so., 3B; Lillyan Kessler, fr., OF; Sarah Longenecker, so., LF; Rebecca Markel, fr., 1B; Lydia Miller, sr., CF; Gracie Roush, sr., UTL; Makayla Shoop, so., INF; Thea Skoett, sr., UTL; Kamryn Walton, fr., C; Isabella Wiehe, so., UTL.
LINE MOUNTAIN
Coacch: Butch Fessler, 6th year
Assistants: Dave Deppen, Maggie Fessler
Last year: 5-15
Key returnees: Cassie Laudenslager, sr., 3B; Brooke Novinger, sr., SS; Brooke Barwick, jr., OF; Janessa Barwick, so., OF/2B; Kyleigh Masser, jr., P/OF.
Rest of roster: Emily Snyder, sr., 1B/OF; Brooke Motter, sr., OF; Izzy Shaffer, jr., OF; Sophia Coller, jr., 1B/OF; Kiera Leitzel, jr., UTL; Natalie Witmer, so., P; Ellie Motter, fr., OF; Miley Brezgel, fr., P/OF; Emma Mattern, fr., OF/2B; Kaitlynn Hayes, fr., OF/1B; Kailey Buriak, fr., OF/C; Koera Leitzel, jr., C/OF; Sophia Ulrich, fr., 2B/OF; Madison Lahr, fr., OF.
UPPER DAUPHIN
Coach: Robert Ligon, 6th year
Assistants: Rich Kocher, Sara Mauer, Amber Kovak, Chad Everhart, Lamar Smith
LAST YEAR: 14-9, District III 2A Champion, PIAA First Round
Key returnees: Fayth Anderson, sr., P/OF; Maddin Grow, sr., P/2B/3B; Lillian Deiber, sr., 3B.
Roster: Paetyn Hoffman, sr., OF; Kelsey Miller, sr., 1B; Shelby Klinger, jr.; Hailey Deibler, jr.; Jana Straight, jr.; Hayley Baker, jr.; Fallon McFadden, jr.; Mayra Burkett, so.; Jocelyn Curtis, so.; Jordyn Miller, so.; Emma Ritter, so.; Shayla Rusnak, so.; Ashton Schreffler, so.; Kasey Weibley, so.; Shyann Witmer, so; Cayden Warfield, so.; Kamryon Long, so.; Layla Smith, fr.; Paige Williams, fr.; Grace Kopphenhaver, fr.; Rowan Rickert, fr.; Kellinah McKee, fr.; Jenna Wilbert, fr.