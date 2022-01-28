NORTHUMBERLAND — If Anna Ulmer was "really stressed out" late in Thursday's game, the rest of the Northumberland Christian girls basketball team and their fans must have been numb.
The Warriors gradually lost an 18-point second-half lead as well as several key starters to fouls until Ulmer was the only player standing who had a large role in making the program a District 4 power.
With once-beaten South Williamsport breathing down her neck, Ulmer did everything she could to keep her team in front and, with help from her friends, to pull out a 47-44 nonleague win at the Bingaman Center.
The 6-foot-2 senior had eight points, five rebounds and a blocked shot in the fourth quarter, all while becoming a point-forward/center who inbounded the ball, brought it upcourt against a raging Mounties defense, and generally served as a beacon for the first-year starters and reserves attempting to hold the fort.
"I was really stressed out, but the other girls really pulled through and did their part to help us get that win," Ulmer said. "It was definitely a team win, and they definitely were the reason that we won."
Though South Williamsport pulled within one with five minutes to play, it never completely erased the 18-point deficit and suffered its first loss of the calendar year. The Mounties (12-2) had won eight consecutive games, holding their last six opponents to 32 points or fewer. The Warriors scored 35 in the first half alone Thursday.
"That's a really good basketball team we played," said Northumberland coach Jeff Ulmer. "I knew they were going to give us everything they had. I just told our girls to be ready for it. At some point, they're going to push, and we're going to struggle."
The Warriors (14-2) were out of sorts throughout the second half after surging to a 35-19 lead at the break. After two-time all-state guard Emily Garvin scored in transition to make it 37-19, they committed a series of five consecutive turnovers to fuel a 13-0 South run.
Garvin hit a pair of free throws to end a 5 1/2-minute Warrior scoring drought, keeping the margin at 39-32 after three quarters. However, the Mounties forced four more turnovers in an 8-2 spree that ended with consecutive buckets off steals by Lacey Kriebel and Piper Minier to make it 41-40.
"They stepped up their defense, for sure, because second half we couldn't run an offense at all," said Garvin. "It was just going downhill."
Ulmer's twin sister, Emma, had fouled out with seven minutes to play, and — after Anna Ulmer scored a putback and a right-win 3-pointer for a 46-42 lead — Garvin fouled out at the 1:48 mark. She scored 18 first-half points and finished with 22 to go along with seven rebounds and six steals.
Minier scored three points over two trips to get South within 46-43, but her free throw courtesy of Garvin's fifth foul was the Mounties' final point until Claudia Green hit a freebie with 1.1 seconds left.
In the 107 seconds between South scores, Anna Ulmer preserved the lead with a key block following a Mounties' steal and a free throw for a 47-43 score. Kara Wilhelm, a sophomore starting for the first time, and classmate Eden Treas also made critical late-game plays.
"The younger girls ... every practice they play against one of the best defenses in the area. We hear that from (opposing) teams all the time," Jeff Ulmer said. "So these girls play against that every day. So when they get in a game like that, they're ready for it."
Treas had a defensive rebound that led to Anna Ulmer's foul shot for a 47-43 lead with 30.2 seconds left. Wilhelm then rebounded a miss and came up with the loose ball when Anna Ulmer attempted to spike the ball off a South Williamsport player on an inbound play under the Mounties' basket. Then, after Green purposely missed the second of two free throws with 1.1 showing, Kriebel tried to pass the ball out for a tying 3-point shot but Wilhelm intercepted the pass as time expired.
"It definitely was hard, but it was fun. It's always fun playing a good team," said Anna Ulmer, who finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. "They're a really good team. I think we got a little bit in our heads, too, but they played some great defense, and we just responded to that poorly."
The Warriors followed a Garvin layup off the game's opening tip with a sequence in which they committed four turnovers and shot 1-for-6.
"This season, we've been good at starting, but not this game," said Garvin. "We started out so flat, and that hurt us, but then we got it going."
South led 7-4 after a Kriebel 3-pointer, but Norry closed the first quarter with a flourish to pull ahead 11-9, then shot 9-of-17 in the second period to push the margin into the teens. The Warriors forced 15 first-half turnovers, at least six in both quarters. Garvin scored 12 points in the second period, while Anna Ulmer (five), Emma Ulmer (four) and Treas (three) all helped build a 35-19 advantage.
"Our offense definitely feeds off of our defense," said Jeff Ulmer. "That's been key to our success all season long. Our intensity on defense makes teams struggle and feeds our fast-break offense.
"I was always confident that we would win the game, though we definitely struggled there at the end."
Northumberland Christian 47, South Williamsport 44
South Williamsport (12-2) 44
Lacey Kriebel 4 4-6 14, Claudia Green 2 8-12 12, Piper Minier 3 1-4 7, Sofia Casella 1 0-4 2, Aleigha Rieppel 3 1-1 9. Totals 13 14-28 44.
3-point goals: Kriebel 2, Rieppel 2.
Did not score: Abby Akers, Mia Breen, Alizabeth Schuler.
Northumberland Christian (14-2) 47
Jenika Krum 0 0-1 0, Emily Garvin 8 6-7 22, Anna Ulmer 5 3-5 15, Emma Ulmer 3 1-2 7, Eden Treas 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 10-15 47.
3-point goals: A. Ulmer 2, Treas.
Did not score: Emily McCahan, Kara Wilhelm.
Score by quarters
South Williamsport;9;10;13;12 — 44
Northumberland Chr.;11;24;4;8 — 47