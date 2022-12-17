CRESSON — State medalist Emmanuel Ulrich of Mifflinburg, battled his way to another tournament crown on Saturday, this time at the Panther Holiday Classic at Mount Aloysius College.
Ulrich, a state third-place finisher at heavyweight last winter, had matchups with returning state qualifiers in the semifinals and final.
Ulrich was the only Valley champion. Ulrich's teammate, Ben Straub, was fourth at 121. Selinsgrove's Tucker Teats was sixth at 189 and teammate Garrett Paradis was seventh at 160.
In the semifinal, Ulrich edged Tyrone's Braden Ewing 5-4 in a rematch of a consolation bout at states last year. Ulrich pinned Ewing — ranked ninth — on his way back through the consolation bracket and a bronze medal. In Saturday's final, Ulrich beat Gunnar Singleton, ranked fifth, 7-3 to remain unbeaten.
Teats advanced to the semifinals with a 9-5 win over Boiling Springs' Collin Neal. He lost in the semifinals by fall and dropped a narrow 5-2 decision in the fifth-place bout.
Panther Holiday Classic
at Mount Aloysius College
Championship quarterfinals
172: Waylon Wehler (St. Mary's) maj. dec. Ethan Miller (Selinsgrove), 12-4; 189: Tucker Teats (Selinsgrove) dec. Collin Neal (Boiling Springs), 9-5; 285: Emmanuel Ulrich (Mifflinburg) pinned Daniel Williams (Glendale), 3:38.
Consolation Round 4
139: Nolan Stephen Brown (Daniel Boone) pinned Trent Turner (Selinsgrove) 2:41; 160: Garrett Paradis (Selinsgrove) pinned Landon Cook (St. Mary's), 2:51; 172: Isaiah Feeney (Dallastown) pinned Jarod Bullington (Selinsgrove) 2:48; 215: Jack Peters (Selinsgrove) pinned Max Washington (Bedford), 3:57.
Championship Semifinals
189: Tucker Hogan (Daniel Boone) pinned Teats, 2:33; 285: Ulrich dec. Braden Ewing (Tyrone), 5-4.
Consolation Round 5
121: Ben Straub (Mifflinburg) dec. Aiden Beimel (St. Mary's), 4-3; 160: Paradis maj. dec. Devin Brenneman (Huntingdon), 12-2; 172: Eion Snider (Northern Bedford) dec. Ethan Miller (Selinsgrove), 5-3; 215: Ryan Casella (South Williamsport) pinned Peters, 4:05.
Consolation Round 6
121: Straub won by forfeit over Kayvan Shams (South Williamsport); 160: Rayce Milliard (Johnsonburg) pinned Paradis, 2:36.
Consolation Semifinals
121: Straub dec. Braxton Keiffer (Manheim Central), 6-5; 189: Vitali Daniels (Bentworth) dec. Teats, 5-1.
Seventh Place
160: Garrett Paradis dec. Austin McCloskey (Penn Cambria), 10-3.
Fifth Place
189: Josh Ryan (Mount Union) dec. Teats, 5-2.
Third Place
121: Luke Magnani (Boiling Springs) dec. Ben Straub, 7-5.
Championship Finals
285: Emmanuel Ulrich dec. Gunner Singleton (Huntingdon), 7-3.