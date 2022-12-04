The Associated Press
WILLIAMSPORT — Two-time state medalist Emmanuel Ulrich pinned his way to the title at the Tom Best Memorial Top Hat Tournament to start his senior season.
Ulrich, a state bronze medalist last March, earned three more pins on Saturday to claim the title at 285 pounds, with two of three falls coming in the first period.
In the final, Ulrich needed just 1 minute and 56 seconds to flatten South Western’s Ayden Wysocki to claim the title. In the morning quarterfinals, Ulrich got a fall in 1:29 and he needed 34 seconds in the second period to deck Williamsport’s Brycen Decker.
Ulrich was the only champion from the region. Line Mountain’s Max Johnson finished fifth at 189 pounds. After losing in the quarterfinals, Johnson won two consolation matches. In the fifth-place bout, he topped Conestoga Valley’s Abdoul Akala, 7-3.
Cumberland Valley Kickoff Classic
MECHANICSBURG — Isaac McGregor led three Shikellamy medalists in a season-opening tournament at Cumberland Valley, while Lewisburg’s returning state qualifier Jace Gessner also medaled.
McGregor, ranked 12th, advanced to the final with a tough 2-0 semifinal win at 139 pounds. In the final, he lost 11-1 to Faith Christian’s Chase Hontz, ranked eight in Class 2A.
Also earning medals for the Braves were Alex Reed (121 pounds) and Mason Rebuck (215). Reed finished fifth, capping his tournament with a fall in just 36 seconds in fifth-place bout, At 215, Rebuck — who dropped a tough 11-9 decision in the semifinals — lost another tough decision, 3-1 to finish sixth.
Gessner fell into the consolations with a semifinal loss to state-ranked Jackson Rush. In the third-place bout, he was pinned in the second period to finish fourth.