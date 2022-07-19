The Daily Item
Mifflinburg’s Emmanuel Ulrich cemented All-America status in the 2022 USMC Junior Nationals in Fargo, N.D., on Tuesday with a fourth-place finish at 285 pounds.
Ulrich, a two-time state medalist and three-time state qualifier, saw his eight-match win streak end in the bronze-medal match.
In the third-place match Tuesday, Ulrich fell 6-0 to two-time Florida state champion Ethan Vergara. Vergara scored five of his six points in the second period after taking a 1-0 lead after one.
The Valley’s other competitor Tuesday, Selinsgrove’s Anna Kalcich, lost both of her bouts.
Wrestling at 122 in the girls Junior Division, Kalcich lost 11-1 in the opening round to Callie Bergthold of Missouri. In the consolation, Kalcich lost 10-0 to California’s Mikayla Correa.