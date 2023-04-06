The Daily Item
MIFFLINBURG — Emmanuel Ulrich scored four goals and dished one assist for Mifflinburg, while Gabe Collare scored three goals of his own as the Wildcats downed Mifflin County, 11-7, in nonleague boys lacrosse on Thursday.
Brady Wohlheiter scored twice and dished out two assists in the win.
Mifflinburg had the edge over Mifflin County in goalie saves (23-5) and faceoffs won (8-6), all enough to give the Wildcats their first win of the season. They took control with a six-goal third quarter, breaking a 6-all halftime tie.
Lucas Sheetz and Dreyson Weaver each scored two goals for the Huskies (0-7).