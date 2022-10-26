DANVILLE — Kayla Kline scored three goals and assisted on a pair as top-seeded Central Columbia eliminated Warrior Run from the District 4 Class 2A girls soccer tournament by a 7-0 score Wednesday.
Kline scored twice in the first half and assisted on a Haley Bull goal for the unbeaten Blue Jays (19-0), who forged a 3-0 halftime lead.
Keefer assisted on Bull's second goal just two minutes into the second half. Bull then had the assist on the first of two Madelyn Blake goals at the 33:17 mark. Keefer's 39th goal of the season capped the scoring in the 71st minute.
Central plays fifth-seeded Hughesville (14-5) in the semifinals. Warrior Run, the No. 9 seed, finished 9-11.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A GIRLS SOCCER
QUARTERFINAL
At Danville H.S.
First half
CC-Kayla Keefer, 22:40; CC-Keefer, 12:16; CC-Haley Bull (Keefer), 10:24.
Second half
CC-H. Bull (Keefer), 38:00; CC-Madelyn Blake (H. Bull), 33:17; CC-Blake (Lindsey Bull), 20:54); CC-Keefer (L. Bull), 9:08.