MOUNT CARMEL — The District 4 Class 2A final everyone wanted to see is coming next week.
Southern Columbia's win at Troy, coupled with unbeaten Mount Carmel's 48-13 romp over Hughesville at the Silver Bowl on Saturday, sets up a rematch between the two longtime powers for the district gold and a state playoff berth.
The top-seeded Red Tornadoes improved to 12-0 behind a pounding ground game — 348 yards rushing — and a defense that held the Spartans to fewer than 100 total yards.
Xavier Diaz had two touchdown runs of at least 60 yards and Michael Farronato added another for Mount Carmel.
Diaz — who ran for 163 yards and three TDs on just seven carries — started the barrage in the first quarter, running in from 13 yards out for his first TD. The Spartan quickly equalized on a pick-six from Angelo Ferrigno before Diaz responded less than a minute later with a 69-yard TD run.
The Red Tornadoes broke the game open with four second-quarter rushing TDs to take a 41-7 lead at the break.
Luke Blessing scored from five yards out before Diaz and Farronato had TD runs of 60 and 63 yards, respectively, just 40 seconds apart before Blessing added another TD run.
Southern Columbia has won 28 District 4 titles all-time, including seven in a row. This will be the fifth time since 2017 that the two traditional state powers will meet in the District 4 2A title game. Mount Carmel will be looking for its first district title since 2011.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS
Mount Carmel 48, Hughesville 13
Hughesville;7;0;0;6—13
Mount Carmel;14;27;7;0—48
First quarter
MC — Xavier Diaz 13 run (Drew Yagodzinskie kick), 7:39.
H — Angelo Ferrigno 25 interception return (Keegan Smith kick), 5:55.
MC — Diaz 69 run (Yagodzinskie kick), 5:00.
Second quarter
MC — Luke Blessing 5 run (Yagodzinskie kick), 11:55.
MC — Diaz 60 run (Yagodzinskie kick), 4:24.
MC — Michael Farronato 63 run (kick failed), 3:44.
MC — Blessing 14 run (Yagodzinskie kick), 3:05.
Third quarter
MC — Jacob Zarski 3 run (Yagodzinskie kick), 4:01.
Fourth quarter
H — Mason Hoppes 9 run (kick blocked), 3:26.
Team statistics
;H;MC
First downs;11;18
Rushes-yds;27-33;43-348
Passing (comp.-att.-int.);5-27-3;6-13-2
Passing yds;66;117
Total yds;99;465
Fumbles-lost;4-1;3-1
Penalties-yds;4-28;9-120
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Hughesville: Mason Hoppes 6-32, TD; Angelo Ferrigno 1-11; Kelby Gordner 4-(-1); Aiden Barlett 4-(-1); Luke Kaiser 4-(-2); Tyler Wetzel 6-(-2); Luke Stutzman 2-(-4). Mount Carmel: Xavier Diaz 7-162, 3 TDs; Michael Farronato 6-73, TD; Luke Blessing 6-44, 2 TDs; Jacob Zarski 8-39, TD; Garrett Varano 5-29; Maddox Reed 2-14; Ryan Weidner 1-8; Andrew Lukoskie 1-5; Orville Fesniak 2-3; Andrew Adams 1-1; Gavin Marshalek 1-(-1); Michael Kimsal 1-(-2); Cole Spears 1-(-6); Team 1-(-21).
PASSING — Hughesville: Wetzel 3-18-3, 45 yds.; Kaiser 2-9-0, 21 yds. Mount Carmel: Spears 6-11-0, 117 yds.; Marshalek 0-2-0.
RECEIVING — Hughesville: Justin Fowler 3-45; Barlett 1-14; Hoppes 1-7. Mount Carmel: Varano 3-55; Jacob Schultz 2-39; Blessing 1-23.