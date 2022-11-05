ALLENTOWN — Trailing by 10 points entering the fourth quarter Saturday, the Susquehanna football team faced the prospect of its first loss and a blow to its postseason outlook.
That simply wouldn't do for the 13th-ranked River Hawks, who capped a 231-yard rushing performance with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally past Muhlenberg, 28-24, and clinch the Centennial Conference championship along with an NCAA Division III playoff berth.
“You’re never guaranteed to win any game,” Susquehanna coach Tom Perkovich said. “I knew it’d be a dogfight. Had that feeling all week.”
The program last reached the NCAA playoffs in 2009 as the Liberty League champion. The then-Crusaders lost 66-7 to Delaware Valley in the first round.
The host Muhls (5-4 overall, 5-3 Centennial) scored two TDs in a 3 1/2-minute span of the third quarter to surge ahead, 24-14.
Susquehanna (9-0, 8-0) opened the fourth with a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Michael Ruisch, ending a 13-play, 80-yard drive. The River Hawks ran the ball 10 times in the series, with leading rusher Frankie Negrini taking the ball eight times for 33 yards to set up the score.
SU's defense came up with two clutch stops, surrendering just one first down before the River Hawks took the lead with just over three minutes remaining.
Again, Negrini was the catalyst. He ran the first four plays for a total 28 yards to the Muhlenberg 44. Then senior running back Hunter Coulter, a Bloomsburg High graduate, broke the game's longest run, bolting 42 yards before he was pushed out of bounds at the Mules 2. Coulter then banged it across the goal line, and Elijah Hoffman's fourth point-after kick put Susquehanna ahead 28-24.
“Our line did not stop the entire time,” said Coulter, who finished with 89 yards and two TDs. “The O-line was the MVP of the game.”
The SU defense came up with one more key stop, forcing an incomplete pass on fourth-and-6 at the Muhlenberg 29 with 1:16 to play to seal the victory.
Negrini ran for a game-high 118 yards on 25 carries. Ruisch was 11-of-22 for 139 yards, with Michael Lefever catching four balls for 66 yards.
Susquehanna will close the regular season next week at home against winless Juniata. The River Hawks will try to keep the Goal Post Trophy in Selinsgrove for the seventh straight year and post its first undefeated regular season since 1986. The River Hawks beat Juniata, 65-0, last season.
Perkovich has won 76 percent of his games in seven seasons since coming to Susquehanna from Muhlenberg, but the River Hawks hadn't won a league title or claimed an NCAA berth.
“It means a lot,” said Perkovich. “It means the world to finally see this pay off.”
The River Hawks' offense got off to a very slow start Saturday, managing just two first downs on the first three drives. They didn't score until the last five minutes of the second quarter when Coulter found the end zone from 1 yard for a 7-3 lead.
The Mules responded with a four-play, 73-yard drive to beat the halftime horn. Out of a hurry-up offense, Timothy Buda broke wide open and caught a 34-yard scoring pass from Joe Repetti for a 9-7 lead at the break.
Susquehanna's Edwin Maxwell forced a fumble on the opening drive of the second half, setting up a 5-yard reverse for a TD by Kyle Howes. It put the River Hawks in front 14-9, but Muhlenberg scored two touchdowns in a 3:32 span, helped by an interception. Repetti's 3-yard TD run gave Muhlenberg a 24-14 lead with five minutes left in the third quarter.
Repetti completed 14 of 27 passes for 219 yards, and he ran for a team-best 61 yards. Michael Feaster had a game-high 95 receiving yards on four grabs.
SUSQUEHANNA 28, MUHLENBERG 24
Susquehanna (9-0);0;7;7;14 – 28
Muhlenberg (5-4);3;6;15;0 – 24
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
M-FG Nick Stannard 30, 7:35
Second quarter
S-Hunter Coulter 2-yard run (Elijah Hoffman kick), 4:38.
M-Timothy Buda 34 pass from Joe Repetti (kick failed), 0:17.
Third quarter
S-Kyle Howes 5 run (Hoffman kick), 10:51.
M-Ethan Brader 19 run (Brader pass from Repetti), 8:32.
M-Repetti 3 run (Alex Garrido kick), 5:00.
Fourth quarter
S-Michael Ruisch 1 run (Hoffman kick), 13:00.
S-Coulter 1 run (Hoffman kick), 3:15.
TEAM STATISTICS
;S;M
First downs; 24;19
Rushes-net yards;49-231;36-143
Passing yards;139;219
Passing;11-22-1;14-26-0
Fumbles-lost; 2-0;1-1
Penalties-yards;2-25;6-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Susquehanna: Frankie Negrini 25-118; Hunter Coulter 16-89, 2 TDs; Michael Ruisch 5-23, TD; Kyle Howes 1-5, TD. Muhlenberg: Joe Repetti 15-61, TD; Ethan Brader 7-46, TD; Amari Dunn 7-24; Aaron Daniels 3-6; Chris Ardito 1-4; Michael Feaster 3-2.
PASSING — Susquehanna: Ruisch 11-22-1, 139 yards. Muhlenberg: Repetti 14-26-0, 219 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Susquehanna: Michael Lefever 4-66; Eddie Nugent 2-46; Jacob Erb 2-19; Kyle Howes 3-8. Muhlenberg: Feaster 4-95; Timothy Buda 2-41, TD; Zach Deldin 2-41; Brader 2-18; Ardito 1-13; Andrew Darno 1-13; Daniels 1-10; Matt McKenna 1-8.