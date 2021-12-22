LEWISBURG — Delilah Nazih seemed to be finished playing in the first half Wednesday after picking up her second foul early in the second quarter.
However, the Shamokin freshman's time on the bench amounted to little more than a healthy breather.
First-year Indians coach Chris Venna called for Nazih with more than four minutes to play and Lewisburg leading his team by one. Nazih responded by keying a run with her rebounding that put Shamokin up six at the break.
"Honestly, I wasn't that surprised," said Nazih. "I went in with the mentality not to get my third foul that quick because I had to do it for my team."
The Indians' lead grew to as many as 11 points late in the third quarter, and the visitors needed every bit of that cushion as the Green Dragons scrambled to within one point in Shamokin's 39-38 win in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I battle.
"We worked hard. I was really proud of the girls," said Lewisburg coach Brent Sample. "We told the girls, 'Hey, Shamokin's been steam-rolling everybody,' and they came out and battled. We were a couple missed layups away."
Nazih scored a game-high 13 points to go with nine rebounds, three steals and a block. Carly Nye added eight points, while three other Indians scored six in their fifth consecutive win to open the season.
Shamokin (3-0 HAC-I) graduated three starters, but remained unbeaten with the same relentless hustle that carried them to last year's District 4 Class 4A final. The Indians forced 25 turnovers, 14 of them steals, and took control with their transition game late in the first half.
"That's something we've talked about all season. There are going to be games where we're not playing well offensively or the ball's not going in the hoop, but we can always give good effort," said Venna. "That's one thing I can never question: their hustle and their effort. They get after it."
Lewisburg dropped to 0-5 overall (0-4 HAC-I) with its second game decided by two points or fewer.
"It's a big stepping stone," said Lewisburg junior guard Maddie Still, who matched backcourt classmate Sophie Kilbride with 10 points. "We really worked as a team tonight, and it said that we're here to play."
The Green Dragons led 13-9 — thanks in large part to five points and five rebounds by junior post Keeley Baker — when Nazih went to the bench with two fouls. Shamokin had a string of poor possessions, including consecutive turnovers, when Venna put her back on the floor down 13-12. Madi Lippay followed with the go-ahead bucket off a steal, the first of her three baskets in the half's final four minutes. Nazih then had three defensive rebounds and a long pass to Anastasia Wetzel for a transition hoop that made it 21-13.
Nazih, whose elder sisters Kamilyah and Grace were multi-year starters for the Indians, drew her third foul with 13.5 seconds left in the half, and she did not foul out.
"We knew (Baker) was giving us problems with her size, and that's not the first time we've done that this year with Delilah," Venna said. "We felt comfortable that she wouldn't pick up a third one right away. We trust her, and, every game that goes by, we're trusting the girls more and more with our decision-making.
"It was a little bit of a risk, but it paid off."
The margin was cut to 21-15 at halftime, but Lewisburg was fortunate to be as close after shooting 6-for-33 and committing 17 turnovers.
"We knew they were a transition team, we stressed it, but we got caught watching the ball on defense and they threw the ball over top and got some quick layups," said Sample. "We also turned the ball over ... and gave them some easy looks at the basket. When you play a team that's aggressive, you just can't do that."
Shamokin's lead grew to 31-20 with 1:02 left in the third on a Carly Nye layup after another tough shooting quarter for the Green Dragons (3-of-17). Still scored all but one of Lewisburg's seven points in the period.
In the fourth, the Green Dragons forced nine turnovers and caused Indians starters Lippay and Des Michaels to foul out. Kilbride had eight of her points in the quarter, Still made four steals, and Lewisburg was within one possession (39-36) with a minute left.
"It was really hard, but everyone wanted it," said Still. "We got everyone involved. People were attacking, everyone with offense in mind, and when we would score or miss we'd all be on the defensive. It all clicked."
Though the Indians went scoreless for the final 3:50 and missed their last six foul shots, Lewisburg managed only Baker's back-to-back free throws with 16 seconds remaining. Kilbride rebounded a missed foul shot and had a look at a potential buzzer-beating 3 that caromed off the top of the backboard.
"The first four games we've been battling. We're been looking for some consistency," said Sample. "I'm really proud of what I saw tonight. We can build from this. I'm as happy as I can be with an 0-5 start."
"We worked for (the win)," said Nazih. "I feel that's a great start for us, and we're going to continue to get better and learn. We've just got to keep working."
SHAMOKIN 39, LEWISBURG 38
Shamokin (5-0, 3-0) 39
Carly Nye 3 2-8 8, Madi Lippay 3 0-0 6, Ally Waugh 3 0-2 6, Delilah Nazih 6 1-4 13, Anastasia Wetzel 3 0-0 6. Totals 18 3-14 39.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Des Michaels, Payten Puttmann.
Lewisburg (0-5, 0-4) 38
Maddie Materne 1 0-0 2, Maddie Still 5 0-1 10, Sophie Kilbride 4 2-3 10, Keeley Baker 2 5-7 9, Sydney Bolinsky 2 1-6 5, Elsa Fellon 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 8-17 38.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Anna Baker, Maria Bozella, Gracie Murphy.
Score by quarters
Shamokin;10;11;10;8 — 39
Lewisburg;9;6;7;16 — 38
JV score: Lewisburg 49-25.