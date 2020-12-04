With one week until high school winter sports are scheduled to begin, there remains a lot of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s all up in the air right now,” Selinsgrove Athletic Director Justin Simpson said. “What I know is the season is scheduled to start Dec. 11.”
What kind of form that season takes probably won’t be known until closer to that date.
Many Valley high school basketball, wrestling, swimming and bowling teams are practicing in preparation for contests.
For the fall season, the Heartland Athletic Conference instituted a conference-only schedule — with a few exceptions — but the conference decided Tuesday to not enact that restriction for the winter season.
“With COVID-19 anything could change at any time,” said Jeremy Winn, the Danville High School principal and HAC president.
Simpson said the Seals currently have full schedules, which is 22 games for basketball, as an example.
“It’s changing on a daily basis,” he said. “We lost some teams, and then picked up some new ones.”
The Shikellamy boys basketball team will be getting a late start to the season as the team was quarantined on Monday. Lewisburg will also start the season late, as the Green Dragon teams did not practice when the high school initially went remote. Lewisburg began to practice on Nov. 30 and is set to begin competition on Dec. 17.
As far as spectators, Selinsgrove plans to allow them.
“We plan to have fans,” Simpson said, “but we have to reduce spectators from 20% of max occupancy to 10% of max occupancy.”
Lewisburg Athletic Director Joe Faust said the Green Dragons would be able to have fans at contests in their gym.
“We’re looking at capacity and it will vary from sport to sport,” he said. “In the gym, we should be able to have two spectators per roster spot for girls basketball, boys basketball and wrestling, and long as it’s not a super-large team.
“Bowling is a different story as the teams will meet the capacity. We currently have no home swimming venue.”
The Green Dragons have planned away swim meets, and Faust said there has been discussion about modifying the lane assignments for races due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Winn said the conference will leave the decision on fans to each school.
“We will follow all PIAA recommendations, but because each gym and locker room facility is different, we will expect the ADs of both teams to touch base before the event to discuss topics like attendance and facilities,” he said.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association is scheduled to meet Wednesday, and that meeting could have a large impact on how the winter sports seasons ends up playing out.
“We’re prepared for anything,” Simpson said. “All the coaches and everyone are kind of in the same boat as we were in the fall.
“We just want to have a season. We don’t really care what it looks like. We want to be able to give the kids a chance to compete.”
That’s also the goal of Travis Quici, who serves as the athletic director for both Juniata and East Juniata and is the East Juniata girls basketball coach.
“To be honest, I’m hoping we get one game in,” Quici said. “Our goal is to get as many games in safely as we can and go from there. Playing 13-16 games would absolutely be a positive for the kids. We want to maximize the games while making sure to stay safe.”
The Tri-Valley League is leaving start dates to the discretion of its member schools. While some programs have already begun practicing, East Juniata and Juniata are scheduled to being practice on Jan. 4 with games planned to start on Jan. 21.
“There are about 11 games per program — Juniata and EJ boys and girls basketball — that need to be rescheduled,” Quici said. “Some of those we won’t be able to because you can’t play five games in a week. February 20th is the District 4 deadline ... so we’re going to try to have everything wrapped up by then.”
As a coach, Quici said his team is focused on the mental side of the game right now.
“I’m in contact with my girls all the time,” he said. “We Zoom, text and FaceTime as a group. ... Mentally, we’re in a good position. Physically, we’re nowhere near where we need to be.
“Once the clock starts for practice, we’ve got to work harder in those three weeks than everybody else has for the extra month.”
Faust said the biggest concern was simply not knowing what was going to happen with COVID-19.
“The biggest concern is the unknown and the uncertainty,” he said. “The best we can do is plan for tomorrow like it’s going to happen. If we don’t do that, we’re not putting our kids in a position to succeed. We’re putting our trust in the health and safety plans.
“We want the kids to have the opportunity to compete, but there is so much unknown.”
Around the state
Some conferences and schools around the state have decided to postpone the start of the season.
The Northern Tier League — which is part of District 4 — postponed the start of winter competition until Jan. 4 with practices to begin Monday. That decision was made even before the state added additional mitigation measures to sports teams.
A handful of programs in District 2, including Berwick, have also decided to delay. Berwick won’t start until January. Wilkes-Barre Area, Wyoming Area and Crestwood, also in District 2 and the Wyoming Valley Conference, have delayed the start of practice until at least Tuesday or even later.
The Mid-Penn Conference, which includes teams from Altoona to the Harrisburg area, and is the largest conference in District 3, announced it would start practice on time, but push the start of competition back until at least Dec. 18, a week later than initially scheduled.
Farther south and east, winter sports are also delayed. Both the Philadelphia Public League and Catholic League are off until at least Jan. 1. The Public League postponed all sports — including fall and winter — in August until January.
The neighboring Suburban One League, which covers the counties surrounding Philadelphia, has pushed back the start of practice until Monday. League officials will allow non-conference games beginning Dec. 22 with the league slate to begin Jan. 11.
College sports delayed
In the college ranks, Bucknell is scheduled to begin its Patriot League-only men’s and women’s basketball schedules on Jan. 2.
The Landmark Conference announced Thursday that it will reconvene in the first week of January to make a decision, but currently, the first date games can be played is Feb. 5. That start date would allow the conference champion to still qualify for the NCAA Division III tournament.
“I think it’s a blessing and a curse,” Susquehanna women’s basketball coach Gabby Holko said. “I say that in the aspect that it’s great to know there’s still the chance of games, but it’s tough to have to wait even longer.
“It gives us hope, and having hope is always awesome.”
The River Hawks began practice on Oct. 19, and were scheduled to practice four days per week for five weeks.
“We had three full weeks of practice, and it was regular again,” Holko said. “We had masks on, but other than that it was a normal year. We were going 5-on-5; we were practicing and preparing for the season.”
Then at the end of the third week of practice, there was an outbreak at Susquehanna, which halted all activities, including basketball practice. Now the River Hawk players are home, and Holko said she doesn’t expect them to return until January. So the focus is now on the mental aspect of the game.
“It’s a lot of accountability,” Holko said. “They have strength training plans at home. They need to stay in condition and we have basketball workouts planned for them to do on their own.
“As a coaching staff, we’ve been following up with each of the players to make sure they’re in shape and ready to go.”
The Landmark Conference canceled the indoor track and field championships and said it would not hold a traditional in-person swimming and diving championship meet.
Neither Bucknell nor Susquehanna has made a final decision on whether fans will be allowed.
Daily Item managing editor William Bowman contributed to this report.