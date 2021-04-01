Missing the entire 2020 boys tennis season due to the coronavirus pandemic has caused some bumps early in the season this spring.
“Not having a season in spring 2020 due to COVID was extremely tough,” Lewisburg coach Samuel Harer said. “Many of my players had not picked up a racket in about a year or so, but we made the best out of it. We had a really good preseason.”
The Green Dragons are 2-1 so far this season.
The pandemic might have had a more tangible effect on Shikellamy, which only has three players this season.
“The Shik boys tennis participation has dropped this year, which I think is partially due to the COVID pandemic,” Shikellamy coach Bob Seebold said. “Tennis also does not have a middle school feeder program like many other sports. ... We are shorthanded, and because of the pandemic, there hasn’t been as much offseason practice.”
The Braves are 0-4 this season. Since Shikellamy is forfeiting both doubles matches, the Braves need to sweep all three singles matches to earn a team win.
Seebold said he is pleased with the players he has — seniors CJ Doebler and Micah Stahl, and freshman Luke Fatool.
“We have three hard-working and energetic players who give everything they have in a match with a deep desire to win,” Seebold said. “The ceiling for Shikellamy tennis is very high.”
The Braves are one of only two District 4 programs that are competing in Class 3A this season. The other is Williamsport. All other District 4 teams are Class 2A.
Shikellamy and the Millionaires are joined in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I by Danville, Mifflinburg, Selinsgrove, Central Mountain and Jersey Shore.
The Seals, led by first-year coach Luke Aucker, have seven seniors and one freshman on the roster. That freshman, Austin Imhoof, is playing No. 1 singles for Selinsgrove, which won two of its first three matches.
“Our strength is that we have a great group of very coachable guys, who are competitive and want to get better each day,” Aucker said.
The coach added that the pandemic may have stunted his team’s performance early in the season, but they are working to improve.
“We’re really just dealing with the fact that there wasn’t a season last year due to COVID, so the group hasn’t played any meaningful matches in a long time,” Aucker said.
The Ironmen are also led by a new coach as Roger Legg takes over a team with only one senior — Andrew Francis — but nine freshmen and sophomores.
“We have a nice amount of youth that I am excited to build upon,” Legg said. “Every athlete has a tremendous work ethic, and are some of the nicest kids that I have ever met. Since the beginning of the season, this team has made sizable strides, showing how much they are willing to work.”
However, with such a young team — and many who are new to the sport — there have been some growing pains for Danville.
“We are an incredibly young team, and 70% of them have never held a tennis racquet before,” Legg said. “We are still trying to figure out our identity as a team, but I like where we are as a team. We are certainly going to take some lumps this year, but I am very optimistic about our future with seven freshmen who are all willing to work to get better.”
Legg said the biggest goal for the Ironmen this season was to improve.
“This year will not be measured by our wins and losses, but we will control our attitudes, sportsmanship and the things that we do,” he said. “If we continue to get better and build a foundation for the future, this year will have been a success.”
Mifflinburg is led by an eight-member junior class as the Wildcats have started the season 1-3.
“Our biggest strength this year will be our tight-knit group that we have in our junior class,” Mifflinburg coach Matthew Wells said. “We have a very junior-heavy team that works and plays together a lot.”
The downside for the Wildcats is none of those juniors played varsity singles in 2019 as freshmen, so that is a new experience for them.
“We graduated three seniors last year who were strong players,” Wells said. “Having three juniors step up into those positions will be hard at first until they learn how to deal with singles.”
Similar to Legg, Wells said the Wildcats were focused on improving this year to put themselves in position to make a big impact next year with a large group of seniors.
The expectations are much higher for Harer and the Green Dragons, who compete in HAC-II.
“The goal and expectation is to win my first team district championship as Lewisburg head tennis coach after falling short my first two years as team district runner-ups,” Harer said.
Harer said he was excited to see how good his team could be this season, and tagged Central Columbia — which beat the Green Dragons in the 2018 and 2019 district finals — as Lewisburg’s biggest foe this season.
Lewisburg returns two seniors who competed in the 2019 district final — as well as another senior with varsity experience — and Harer said some current juniors have filled some of those spots vacated due to graduation. The Green Dragons have also been buoyed by a pair of transfers in senior Evan Cecchini and freshman Eddie Monico.
Cecchini’s mother, Tammy, is the Bucknell women’s tennis coach.
Joining the Green Dragons and Blue Jays in HAC-II are Milton, Montoursville, Loyalsock, Hughesville and Bloomsburg.
The Black Panthers have a new coach in Greg Wilt.
“We are hopeful to be competitive in the league and in all of our matches,” said Wilt, who also noted it was difficult to know what to expect in the preseason because there no was season a year ago.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
DIVISION I
(Valley capsules)
Danville
Coach: Roger Legg
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Andrew Francis, sr.; Nathan Girmay, so.; Stefan Kupas, so.; Collin Cummins, fr.; Tyler Francis, fr.; Luke Friscia, fr.; Luke Hilkert, fr.; Dominic May, fr.; Colby Warringer, fr.; Richard Weng, fr.
Mifflinburg
Coach: Matthew Wells
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Gabe Greb, jr.; Ethan Dreese, jr.; Aaron Hackenburg, jr.; Kellen Beck, jr.; Adam Snayberger, jr.; Braden Dietrich, sr.; Daytona Walter, jr.; Joey Nunemaker, fr.; Moses Knepp, fr.; Hunter Rowe, sr.; Bryant Groff, fr.; Ben Hornig, jr.; Dima Borisov, jr.
Selinsgrove
Coach: Luke Aucker
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Austin Imhoof, fr.; Ethan Harris, sr.; Eli Markle, fr.; Sebastian De Osambela, sr.; Luke Lybarger, sr.; Andrew Wolfe, sr.; Ky Reiland, sr.; Sean Dagle, sr.
Shikellamy
Coach: Bob Seebold
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Roster: CJ Doebler, sr.; Micah Stahl, sr.; Luke Fatool, fr.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
DIVISION II
(Valley capsules)
Lewisburg
Coach: Samuel Harer
Classification: District 3 Class 2A
Roster: Evan Cecchini, sr.; Zach Higgins, sr.; Henry Schumacher, sr.; Chen Chen Gu, sr.; Devin DeCosmo, sr.; Julian Alabackoff, jr.; Ryan Gilmore, jr.; Andrew Nichols, jr.; Matt Rawson, jr.; Ryan Shabahang, jr.; Erich Stiner, jr.; Greyson Azeredo, so.; Daniel Ren, so.; Eddie Monico, fr.; Grant Rowe, fr.; Sar Vishwakarma, fr.
Milton
Coach: Greg Wilt
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Jose Oyola, Brodey Scoggins, Camden Scoggins, Jamir Wilt, Seth Yoder, Conner Smith, Trace Witter, Jaydon Cottage.