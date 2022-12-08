The PIAA made some pretty significant rulings during Wednesday afternoon's meeting in Mechanicsburg.
There are now Name, Image and Likeness rules for Pennsylvania High School students — Laurel Highlands star Rodney Gallagher announced his NIL deal mere hours after it passed its third and final reading 25-4. Depending on how much PIAA puts into enforcement, I think this might be the same unregulated outlaw area it has kind of turned into in the NCAA. Are collectives coming to high school football?
They also shot down the changes to the competition rule, fairly sharply. There was a proposal to take the transfer component out of the rule, and make all teams move up if they meet the required competition points in each cycle, and apply to all PIAA sports as well.
It had passed the first two votes. Discussions after October's second reading made it pretty clear it wouldn't be passed on the third reading to go into effect. It didn't, falling, by the wayside, 19-10.
Though PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi did say after that meeting that there the board still wanted to make changes to the competition formula, but didn't know what those changes would be. So there will probably be another proposal at the next meeting on Jan. 25, 2023.
However, the new rule I think might have a bigger effect than any of these just passed its first reading — remember all PIAA changes need to be voted on three times to be approved — during Wednesday's meeting.
They are moving the eligibility date back from eighth grade to sixth grade. They voted 19-10 to change eligibility from four consecutive seasons after ninth grade to six consecutive seasons in sixth grade.
Now if this gets through all three readings, it will change a lot of decisions in football around here. There are several schools — some you think you know, and some you might not even realize — will do a redshirt year in sixth or seventh grade to get an extra year of development or just to get a core group of kids together.
Today's state championship game will wrap up my 30th season, and it's not exactly been a secret in football.
I also wonder if it is a backdoor way to affect the non-boundary schools or at least force them into making their player decisions earlier than eighth grade.
I think part of the competition formula's immediate failures came in the fact that it didn't catch a lot of the smaller non-boundary schools — especially the religious schools because most of their movement comes during junior high.
I mean it's not much I guess, and it puts a ton of pressure on some younger kids and their families when you have to make a decision on your future when you are 10 or 11.
I realize there have been a lot more pressing concerns over the three or four years, but I really wish we'd get some clarity from the state legislature on if they ever plan to clean up the mess in the boundary and non-boundary schools.
I've been writing this column pretty regularly for nearly eight years now, and I wish more people would realize that the PIAA still sticks by its contention that it can't do anything substantial about the problem until they get direction from the state legislature.