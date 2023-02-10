HERSHEY — Entering Thursday's PIAA Class 3A matchup, it was easy to count out the Shikellamy Braves.
For starters, the Braves entered the match as the 24th ranked team in 3A while their opponents, Waynesburg Central, are ranked third as a team. The Braves gave the Raiders a run for their money, but eventually fell 32-27 in the first round of the PIAA team tournament at the Giant Center.
"They wrestled real tough," said Shikellamy coach Tim Boetsch. "Obviously we faced a legitimate state-ranked team. It seems like they're always in the top 10 in the state, so our first trip back to Hershey in a long time as a team, I'm happy with how our guys performed."
The match was decided in the last bout at 172. Entering the bout, both teams were tied at 27, but Waynesburg's Rocco Welsh defeated Matt Shaffer in a 17-2 technical fall to clinch it for the Raiders. Welsh is a three-time state finalist, and recruited to wrestle at Ohio State next year.
Before Welsh's win, the Braves earned a key bout at 160 to tie the match as Connor Wetzel defeated Jake Stephenson 3-0. The match was scoreless until the third period when Wetzel earned an escape and a takedown to get the win.
"Connor Wetzel wrested a real solid match," Boetsch said. "He wrestled a smart match against a really tough kid, stayed in good position, scrambled really well when he needed to scramble. Overall, just really solid wrestling and that's what we want to see at this time of year. We're coming down the home stretch and our guys are peaking right now. We're getting our timing perfect, so we're really excited for (today's) wrestling and for the postseason wrestling coming up."
The Braves temporarily led the Raiders after Isaac McGregor, who usually wrestles at 133, moved up to 139. The move paid off as McGregor pinned Daniel Huffman in 2:11 to give the Braves a 24-20 lead.
The Raiders had no entry at 133, which freed McGregor to move up a weight class.
"When I saw they were forfeiting 133, we knew we were gonna bump him up because he's one of the guys that we can really count on for bonus points on the team," Boetsch said. "He was able to go out there, and get that pin and gave us a brief lead out there, which was a nice feeling, but we knew we needed to perform a little bit better at our heavier weights."
After McGregor's pin, the Raiders responded with wins at 145 and 152. At 145, Mac Church defeated C.J. Keener in a 13-1 major decision. Then at 152, Nate Jones bested Cole Wetzel in a 7-4 decision.
The Raiders started off with a 20-12 lead after earning wins at 189, 215, 107, 114 and 127. The Braves secured two early pins from Preston Spontarelli at 285 and Eben Kisner at 121.
"Obviously, they were a couple of other close matches that we maybe could've shifted in our direction, but at the end of the day they got their hands raised when I was hoping a couple of our guys would get their hands raised and it was a difference between one match with the points, the difference was that close," Boetsch said. "We were right in it with them and I think our guys realize now that they can compete with the best teams in the state, so the future's looking bright."
After falling short on Thursday, the Braves will now compete in the consolation bracket today against Council Rock South of District 1 at 10:30 a.m. Council Rock South lost to Bethlehem Catholic 55-3 on Thursday.
"They should be ready to roll (this) morning," Boetsch said. "Extra confidence (today). They've seen the arena, performed in front of the crowd for the first time in the big venue, so hopefully they're over those initial jitters, so we can look for a better performance."
PIAA Class AAA Duals
Round One
at GIANT Center, Hershey
Waynesburg Central 32, Shikellamy 27
189: Brody Evans (W) tech. fall Brody Rebuck, 18-3 (4:34); 215: Eli Makel (W) dec. Mason Rebuck, 6-4; 285: Preston Spontarelli (S) pinned Kaden Russell, 5:17; 107: Floyd Huff (W) pinned Max Hallman, 0:45; 114: Ky Szewczyk (W) dec. Alex Reed, 5-3; 121: Eben Kisner (S) pinned Albert Medlen, 1:57; 127: Luke Rush (W) dec. Daniel Hernandez, 6-3; 133: Derek Brubaker (S) won by forfeit; 139: Isaac McGregor (S) pinned Daniel Huffman, 2:11; 145: Mac Church (W) major dec. Charles Keener, 13-1; 152: Nate Jones (W) dec. Cole Wetzel, 7-4; 160: Connor Wetzel (S) dec. Jake Stephenson, 3-0; 172: Rocco Welsh (W) tech. fall Matt Shaffer, 17-2 (1:40).