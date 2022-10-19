Milton was a fun story last season, and with some of those key pieces either graduated, transferred or injured this season, it was inevitable the Black Panthers would take a step back.
Except somebody forgot to tell Milton it was a one-year wonder, a flash in the pan.
“You're just different,” coach Phil Davis told his squad after beating Mifflinburg last week.
And they are.
I estimated how good the Black Panthers have been, and my look over the last two weeks at the Black Panthers — a less than sharp performance in a win over Bloomsburg, and last week's highly entertaining rally over Mifflinburg.
This two-year stretch is the first time they'll finish with back-to-back winning records since a three-year run in 1999 through 2001.
Some of the reasons I had some doubts about the Black Panthers are above. Without an injured Chris Doyle, Gunner Treibley is a two-way contributor for Danville, teams would be ready for an improved Milton squad this season.
I knew Xzavier Minium was a good football player, but the other parts in Milton are pretty impressive as well, but maybe in a different way than the explosive Minium.
Peyton Rearick is an underrated dude for the Black Panthers. He's been nursing an ankle injury all season, and hurt it once again against Mifflinburg last week. He returned to the field, and made double-digit tackles after being helped from the field. He brings a bit of attitude to the defense, maybe sometimes to the chagrin of Davis. His coach wasn't pleased with Rearick's strut into the end zone on his pick 6 against Bloomsburg two weeks ago. Shh, I kind of enjoyed it, but I'm also from the era of Prime Time and the Merton Hanks, and his long neck dancing into the end zone in the early-'90s.
Gary Verdinelli has been a standout on both sides of the ball, but he's been impressive the last two years on the defensive side of the ball each time I've seen the Black Panthers. Another member of the junior class, Connor Snyder has also stuck out on the defensive side of the ball.
It's a testament to a defensive line that might be underrated just for what they are expected to do in the Black Panthers' defense. Guys like Nolan Loss and Hunter Zettlemoyer take up blockers up front in the 3-5 for those in the back end to make plays.
And that's another underrated part of this Black Panthers' team. Defensive coordinator Matt Wenrich is pushing the correct buttons right now. Wenrich, who played on Selinsgrove's 2009 state title team and at Bloomsburg University, plays an aggressive 3-5, that his players execute well.
Now the next step for the Black Panthers comes in November. They will be favored over the next two weeks to retain their current No. 2-seed for the District 4 Class 4A playoffs.
It's a long way from the 0-10 record from just three seasons ago.
Email comments to thummel@dailyitem.com.