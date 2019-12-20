The Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J.— Quincy McKnight scored a season-high 17 points, and undermanned Seton Hall used a swarming, shot-blocking defense to stun No. 7 Maryland 52-48 Thursday night.
Seton Hall won without Big East Conference preseason player of the year Myles Powell and power forward Sando Mamukelashvili.
n No. 4 Duke 86, Wofford 57
DURHAM, N.C. — Joey Baker had career highs of 22 points and five 3-pointers to help Duke beat Wofford.
The 6-foot-7 sophomore hit all of his 3s after halftime while the hot-shooting Blue Devils stretched their lead. Freshman Vernon Carey Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Duke (10-1).
WOMEN
n No. 5 South Carolina 89,
Duke 46
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Zia Cooke and LeLe Grissett had 12 points each, and South Carolina took control in the second quarter in a victory over Duke.
Cooke and Grissett topped six players in double figures to help the Gamecocks (11-1) run their winning streak to five.
n No. 6 Louisville 71,
UT-Martin 63, 2 OTs
MARTIN, Tenn. — Dana Evans scored 22 points, and Louisville outlasted UT Martin in double overtime after trailing for nearly all of regulation.
n No. 9 N.C. State 74,
Chattanooga 38
RALEIGH, N.C. — Elissa Cunane scored 17 points, and North Carolina State had a 23-0 second-quarter run in a victory over Chattanooga.
n No. 10 UCLA 59,
Georgia 50
ATHENS, Ga. — Michaela Onyenwere scored 19 points and had nine rebounds to lead UCLA to a victory over Georgia to remain undefeated.
n No. 15 Mississippi State 86,
South Florida 61
LAS VEGAS — Chloe Bibby hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, Rickea Jackson had a double-double, and Mississippi State opened the Duel in the Desert with a win.