A smile brightened Chloe Rishel’s face and she laughed while recalling the message on a small red sign.
Lourdes Regional supporters lined both sides of Route 54, just before the Route 901 intersection, with placards celebrating each of the Red Raiders for them to see on their way to and upon their return from Hershey’s Giant Center on Friday.
The sign directed to Rishel said in bold white letters, “CHLOE GET THOSE REBOUNDS.”
“I saw it,” she said with a chuckle that kept her tears at bay.
Rishel came to personify a rallying cry that was key to Lourdes advancing to the Class A girls basketball championship for a third time in eight seasons and the fifth in program history. With no player listed taller than 5-foot-10, the Red Raiders navigated a minefield of 6-footers to play for a state gold medal.
“Most people would definitely think it is a struggle,” Rishel said of her team’s size disparity, “but I think we overcame it.”
Whether it was a singular standout (such as Shade’s 6-2 Jenna Muha or Mountain View’s 6-1 Addison Kilmer), the St. John Neumann duo of Sheiana Tutler and Gigi Parlante, or the handful of bigs Union Area threw at them Friday, Lourdes would not allow size to be the deciding factor in the game.
“I agree,” said Red Raiders coach Mike Klembara. “Other than Nativity (in their first-round game), we were out-sized by Shade, Neumann, Mountain View, and, of course, (Friday) with Union. Winning four of the five is what you want to do. You want to get to the final and give yourself a shot.”
If you go back to 2016, when Lourdes earned the first in its recent run of state final berths, six Susquehanna Valley girls teams have played for PIAA championships: Lourdes (2016, ‘19), Mount Carmel (‘21), Northumberland Christian (‘22), Southern Columbia (‘22) and Lourdes (‘23). Every one of them prior to this season had a 6-foot post, and although they weren’t necessarily their team’s premier player — with the exception of the Red Tornadoes’ DaniRae Renno — they all were integral to the success.
The Red Raiders got between 8-9 rebounds per game from each of the 5-8 senior Rishel, 5-9 junior Paityn Moyer and 5-10 junior Leah Kosmer.
“Our coach always says, ‘If size mattered, the elephant would be the king of the jungle.’ He always says that. It’s the lion,” said Moyer. “So it, like, put something in us when people say, ‘Oh, you can’t guard this girl. They’re too big.’ It’s like, we’re going to prove the wrong. That we can.
“We kept proving everyone wrong, and we got here.”
Perhaps the biggest test was the Red Raiders’ first, a second-round date with Shade’s Muha, a Division II recruit who averaged 32 points per game. They used Moyer to front Muha in the post and bracketed her with Kosmer. The result was Muha scoring just four first-half points while Lourdes built a 19-10 lead. Muha settled for as many 3-point attempts (0-of-5) as 2-point shots (2-of-5) in the half, and Lourdes won the first-half rebound battle 19-15.
Though Muha finished with game-highs of 20 points and 14 rebounds, she managed just nine points and eight boards through three quarters when the Red Raiders led 42-17.
“I think we’re just a very athletic team,” said Kosmer. “There’s obviously a lot of teams that have better size than us ... but as we got into our box-and-one, I think that definitely helped us. Paityn has very long arms, so I think that helped, and I can jump and Chloe can jump.
“We’re all just very athletic in our own ways, and it all just helps in the same way to help the team.”
Lourdes’ quarterfinal win over St. John Neumann was redemption for a district semifinal loss to the Golden Knights that forced the Red Raiders to play through states as a third-place team. Neumann posted a 16-point district rout with the help of 22 offensive rebounds, but the Red Raiders held their own on the glass in the state rematch (trailing 44-38) while pulling away on the scoreboard with a 19-17 second-half advantage.
“We struggled with (size) earlier in the season, but we realized blocking out was a large problem for us — especially after the first time we played (St. John) Neumann,” Rishel said. “We realized we needed to start blocking out and that that was our biggest issue. We made up a bunch of new drills and just continued to work hard.”
In a state semifinal win over Mountain View, Lourdes did more good work against Kilmer. The Eagles’ freshman had just one bucket in the first quarter and none in the third. She scored 12 of her game-high 17 points in the second by converting a number of putbacks, but her biggest impact was on the defensive end where she had seven of her nine blocked shots in the first half.
“It was definitely hard. After, like, my eighth shot that she blocked, I was really starting to get down, but we just had to keep going,” said Kosmer. “Me and Paityn did a good job, I think, blocking her on both sides. We won, so I’m completely satisfied (with how we defended her). That’s all that matters.”
The game was won on Moyer’s buzzer-beater from the foul line, a pull-up jumper that she feathered high over the extended right hand of an onrushing Kilmer.
“I think we were able to overcome (a lack of size) because we all just have no fear,” said Red Raiders junior point guard Masie Reed. “It doesn’t matter if she’s 6-foot; we’re going right into her. It does not matter. She might block our ball, but we don’t care.”
Lourdes finished Friday’s state final behind Union in total rebounds, 28-21. Reed totaled six rebounds, Moyer and Rishel each had five, and Kosmer pulled four.
The Scotties had small advantages in points in the paint (14-8) and second-chance points (9-4), but a far larger difference was in their points off turnovers (16-2).
In the end, Union’s 6-foot Kelly Cleaver had 12 points and nine rebounds; 5-11 Zoe Lepri had five and six; and 5-10 Mia Preuhs had five and four. That was all easier to counter than 5-6 sophomore Kylie Fruehstorfer scoring 19 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range.
“We always think, Yeah, we might be small — I mean, you have me and Chloe who are about the same size, but that sucks when you’re going up against a 6-1 girl — but we just play like normal,” said Moyer. “We don’t back down.”