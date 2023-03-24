HERSHEY — As they made their way across midcourt, the Lourdes Regional girls slowed to a stop when they were met by teammates from the home bench. One by one, the Red Raiders melted into a somber group hug while Union Area celebrated winning the PIAA Class A girls basketball championship just a few dribbles away.
In the month since a district semifinal loss, Lourdes exceeded all expectations, blazing a path to the fifth state final in program history. On Friday afternoon, the Red Raiders' renewed confidence never wavered, even though they trailed for the final 25 minutes and went scoreless in the last quarter.
"There was a timeout in the fourth quarter," said Lourdes junior Masie Reed, "I think there was 4 minutes, 22 seconds left, and I said, 'Guys, this is only 11 points (difference). Let's go.'
"We still had a chance, but then they just closed it."
Union sophomore Kylie Fruehstorfer hit five 3-pointers among her game-high 19 points, Kelly Cleaver scored 12, and the Scotties won their first state crown, 46-29.
"I definitely thought they were beatable, and I didn't doubt us at all in the first half," said Chloe Rishel, one of three Lourdes seniors. "We came in at halftime and talked about it, and I definitely thought we could have come back."
District 7 champion Union (23-6) won its 17th consecutive game, finishing the first quarter with an 8-0 flourish to take control and then answering the Red Raiders so consistently that the Coal Township squad couldn't build momentum.
"It was definitely frustrating," said Lourdes junior Leah Kosmer. "At the end of the first quarter, that definitely set us back a little bit. Then at halftime, they have a seven-point lead and we were in the game, but it's like, if they're going to come back and respond to everything we do ...
"It's just hard to keep it going back and forth."
Paityn Moyer scored 12 points for Lourdes, all on 3-pointers, while Kosmer added six. Reed had team-highs of six rebounds and four assists, while Moyer and Rishel each grabbed five boards.
The Red Raiders (22-8) were in the Class A final for the third time in eight seasons.
"I've got to commend the girls," said Lourdes coach Mike Klembara. "I thought we got good performances out of our kids throughout the entire year, coming up big in games."
Moyer fit that bill early Friday, knocking down a left-corner 3 not a minute into the game. Her second triple put the Red Raiders in front 8-6, but Fruehstorfer found Zoe Lepri for the tying bucket. A Lepri free throw put the Scotties in front to stay with a minute left in the first quarter, and they added five points in the final 33 seconds to make it 14-8.
The 6-foot Cleaver, a junior who averages 15.4 points per game, made just one field goal after converting a pair of three-point plays in the first quarter. However, the Scotties knocked down four 3-pointers in the second quarter and shot 7-of-16 from behind the arc overall.
"When people try to take Kelly away from us, it opens up other shooters and they're going to produce for us," said Union coach Rob Nogay.
Fruehstorfer did the most of that damage. She followed a Kosmer putback with a triple for a 14-10 lead at the 5:24 mark of the second. She then buried two more from distance around a trey from Mia Preuhs that put the Scotties ahead 26-16 late in the half.
"Although we had a hand in their face on the 3-point line, they were still making them," said Klembara. "Anytime we got close, they expanded (the lead)."
Reed stepped into a 3-pointer from the right wing with 31 seconds left in the half, and Cleaver was stripped in the middle of the paint leading to a breakaway. Reed beat the buzzer but her layup came off the rim, leaving Lourdes down 26-19.
"When I missed that layup at the end (of the half), that was really frustrating," she said.
"There's a lot of little spots and things that happened," Klembara added. "The last 30 seconds of the first period and the last 10 seconds of the second period — had they come around, it's a little different, attacking at even-Steven or up by two compared with down by seven."
The third quarter saw Lourdes pull within four points twice on 3-pointers by Moyer (28-24) and Rishel (31-27). Both times, the Scotties answered on their next trip. Fruehstorfer immediately countered Moyer with her fifth trey, and Cleaver's right-elbow jumper made it 33-27.
"Right as I hit a shot, they'd go down and hit another one," said Moyer. "It was kind of like, 'Ah, now we gotta go down and make one.'
"It's like, Aw, c'mon. It was frustrating."
Rishel made a putback in the closing minute of the third, but Lourdes didn't score again. The Red Raiders went 0-for-9 the rest of the way, and Union pushed the margin into the teens
"The three seniors (Rishel, Gabby Coleman and Tori Lindemuth) are going to be hard to replace because they're so dedicated and committed," Klembara said. "Right now, it's up to our present junior class to become seniors and try to out-do what they did."
PIAA CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Giant Center, Hershey
UNION AREA 46, LOURDES REGIONAL 29
Union Area (23-6) 46
Kayla Fruehstorfer 1-8 2-2 5, Kylie Fruehstorfer 6-13 2-2 19, Kelly Cleaver 4-9 4-4 12, Zoe Lepri 2-7 1-2 5, Mia Preuhs 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 15-42 9-10 46.
3-point goals: Ky. Fruehstorfer 5-7, M. Preuhs 1-2, Ka. Fruehstorfer 1-7.
Did not score: Kendall Preuhs, Bella Cameron.
Lourdes Regional (22-8) 29
Masie Reed 1-7 0-0 3, Victoria Lindemuth 0-2 0-0 0, Paityn Moyer 4-7 0-0 12, Chloe Rishel 2-7 0-1 5, Leah Kosmer 3-5 0-2 6, Cassidy Grimes 1-7 1-4 3. Totals 11-35 1-7 29.
3-point goals: Moyer 4-6, Rishel 1-2, Reed 1-3, Lindemuth 0-1, Grimes 0-2.
Did not score: Gabby Coleman, Anna Keer.
Score by quarters
Union Area;14;12;9;11 — 46
Lourdes Regional;8;11;10;0 — 29