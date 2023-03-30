The Associated Press
DALLAS — In one of the most talked about and highly anticipated matchups in women’s Final Four history, Dawn Staley’s undefeated South Carolina team will face Iowa and dynamic guard Caitlin Clark.
Staley and the Gamecocks are looking to become the 10th team to go through a season unbeaten and the first to repeat as champions since UConn won four in a row from 2013-16.
The Gamecocks (36-0) have the best defense in the country, which is anchored by Aliyah Boston, and they will face a stiff test against the high-powered offense led by Clark, named The Associated Press Player of the Year, when they play tonight.
Despite the buzz, Staley said her team is focusing on the task at hand.
“The juice is in the winning the national championship,” she said. “Our players don’t really care about anything besides that. So we are — again — we’re strong in our beliefs and what we do and how we’ve done things. And at this point, we just want to win, and that’s their approach. I love them for that. They’re not letting any one thing or any one person distract them from the goal at hand.”
Clark also downplayed the talk around the individual matchup of her and Boston, the last two AP Player of the Year winners.
“It’s going to be Iowa versus South Carolina, and that’s who’s going to win the game,” Clark said. “It’s not going to be one player who’s going to win the game. I’m lucky enough to have four really good teammates on the court with me at the same time.”
Clark has put on quite a show since coming to Iowa (30-6). She led the nation in scoring twice and last weekend had a game for the ages, recording the first 40-point triple-double in NCAA history to lead the Hawkeyes to their first Final Four in 30 years.
This national semifinal has everything that women’s basketball could hope for, with the stars on the court and a team trying to secure its place in history — something that’s missing at the men’s Final Four this season.
The winner will face either LSU or Virginia Tech in the championship game Sunday. Ticket prices for the women’s Final Four are going for more than the men’s games four hours away in Houston.
Clark was happy to see the attention being paid to the women’s games, but she was quick to point out that the women’s games are being played in a basketball arena while the men’s national semifinals are at a football stadium, which are much larger.
“I think it shows the demand that people want to be here and be in the arena that seats 20,000 people,” she said. “More than anything, I’m just lucky and we’re just lucky to get to play on a stage in front of so many people that love the game and want to watch our game.”
Virginia Tech vs. LSU
DALLAS — This Final Four is a first for Virginia Tech and coach Kenny Brooks, and he’s set to match wits with a counterpart who beat him by 42 points the last time the two met in March Madness.
LSU coach Kim Mulkey won three national championships in four trips to the Final Four with Baylor, but she doesn’t have the bevy of veterans carrying a No. 1 seed into a national semifinal Friday night.
That would be Brooks’ bunch.
“The No. 1 seed means we belong here,” he said.
The seventh-year Hokies coach might not have been thinking that two years ago after a 90-48 loss to Mulkey and the Bears in the second round.
But Georgia Amoore is a confident junior now, not the freshman who said she was shaking when Baylor’s DiDi Richards gave her a fist bump to try to boost the young Australian’s spirits after the rout.
And Elizabeth Kitley is a dominant senior, Virginia Tech’s all-time leader in points and double-doubles who’s preparing for a high-profile showdown with LSU post player Angel Reese.
“To play against them taught us a lot,” Amoore said. “They were a mature group. They were a confident group. I think it’s translating now because we’re mature and confident and we’re playing on this stage that they did.”
Things are quite different for Mulkey, too. Not long after that game against the Hokies, Mulkey left after 21 seasons at Baylor to lead the flagship school in her home state.
The decorated Louisiana Tech point guard immediately ended LSU’s three-year tournament drought with a 26-win season before this season’s 32-2 run. The Tigers are where the Bears frequently were.
“I’m the only one in our locker room that has done this, but I’m not going to shoot, dribble, pass, guard any of them,” Mulkey said. “So it’s not a matter of what I have done.”
The Hokies (31-4) are on a 15-game winning streak, matching the longest under Brooks from his first 15 games in 2016-17.
Virginia Tech won its first Atlantic Coast Conference tournament title and has trailed for the fewest minutes in the tournament among the Final Four teams — all 9:27 coming in the 84-74 Elite Eight victory over Ohio State.
“Because of the name on the front, because it hasn’t had a history like a Tennessee or a UConn had, people are really quick to doubt you,” Brooks said. “Our kids have seen that. I love the way they’ve handled it. They’re not angry like, ‘We’re going to prove you wrong.’ They’re so confident in themselves, ‘OK, we’re going to prove ourselves right.’ We know how good we are.”