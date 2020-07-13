Bucknell Director of Athletics and Recreation Jermaine Truax said the Patriot League made the right decision Monday to cancel the fall sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"For all of us — presidents, ADs, coaches and student-athletes — we're heartbroken and disappointed," Truax said. "I'm supportive of the decision. It's the right thing to do until we know more."
The Patriot League Council of Presidents has not made a decision on winter and spring sports.
"Decisions surrounding winter and spring sport competition will be made at a later date," the council said in a news release. "The opportunity for conditioning, strength training and other practice opportunities in all sports will be permitted provided health and safety conditions support such activities."
The league said it recognizes that the cancellation is "deeply disappointing."
"However, the health and safety of our campuses and communities must be our highest priority," the league said.
Truax added that it was important for people to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Department of Health in regards to social distancing and wearing masks.
"In a lot of ways, I feel just as uncertain now as I did in March when we did this (canceled competition) for the spring," Truax said. "Until we see a downward trend in cases, it's hard to predict what will happen."