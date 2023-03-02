Nathan Davis is no longer Bucknell's men's basketball coach.
Bucknell University's Director of Athletics and Recreation Jermaine Truax confirmed the coaching change after eight seasons in a news release Thursday afternoon.
Truax said the university and Davis "mutually agreed that it was best that he pursue other opportunities."
"I want to thank Nathan for his contributions to the Bucknell men's basketball program over the last eight seasons," said Truax. "I am grateful for the positive mentorship that Nathan provided to our student-athletes, however, the last four seasons have not met the high standards of on-court success we expect from our men's basketball team."
Davis compiled a 129-115 record during his eight seasons as head coach and guided the Bison to NCAA Tournament appearances in 2017 and 2018, according to the news release. He also served a five-year stint as an assistant coach at Bucknell from 2003-08.
Bucknell officials said they will immediately launch a national search to identify the next head coach for a men's basketball program that has made eight NCAA Tournament appearances and won 66 percent of its Patriot League games since the league's inception in 1990-91.
"The future of Bison men's basketball is extremely bright, and I look forward to returning the program to a championship level," said Truax.