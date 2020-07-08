The Centennial Conference, of which Susquehanna is a member for football, suspended all fall athletics on Tuesday.
The Centennial Conference Presidents Council announced that football will not be played in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, and a determination on other sports will be made by the end of September.
According to the statement, the Centennial Conference will explore the possibility of shifting certain fall sports, including football, to the spring.
“We’re exploring different scenarios that will allow our football student-athletes and coaches opportunities to engage,” Susquehanna Director of Athletics Sharief Hashim said. “Our goal is to facilitate a safe and healthy process that will offer the best experience possible for our student-athletes.”
On Monday, Susquehanna announced that it was canceling Homecoming-Reunion Weekend this year.
The River Hawks went 10-1 last year, including an 8-1 mark in the Centennial Conference.
“Tough day for @SURiverHawksFB,” Susquehanna football coach Tom Perkovich tweeted. “My heart breaks for our players and staff. I know how hard they work and how much they love this great sport. Believe this though, our team will be ready when our number is called to get back on the field!”
Susquehanna’s 22 other NCAA Division III varsity sports compete in the Landmark Conference. The Presidents of the Landmark Conference unanimously agreed on June 10 that the intent is to play fall sports, but only if it can be done safely.
The schools in the Landmark Conference are expected to work within local and state health guidelines, along with guidance from national health organizations and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), as they finalize their reopening plans.
The Landmark’s primary focus for the fall athletics will be conference games, culminating with a conference postseason tournament. Specific details regarding scheduling, the postseason and other policies will come later this summer. The Landmark Conference also announced it would release a conference-wide policy for fans by Aug. 3.