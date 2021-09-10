Danville football coach Mike Brennan and the Ironmen spent the week preparing to play a Lewisburg team that Brennan said was better than it has shown so far.
“It’s hard to look at the film, and believe they’ve only scored 10 points this season,” Brennan said.
However, all that scouting of the Green Dragons won’t pay off this week. Lewisburg Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock sent an email Thursday that said there was “a positive COVID case among a member of the high school football team,” meaning the Green Dragons won’t play this week.
Danville was able to quickly pivot, and will host Hughesville on Saturday night. The Spartans’ original opponent for this week, Wellsboro, was also unable to play this week, reportedly due to COVID.
The Ironmen (2-0) take on a Hughesville (0-2) squad that has been outscored 68-27 in two losses this season.
Brennan said he was excited about how his Ironmen handled last week’s win over Midd-West. Danville wasn’t sharp early in its season-opening win over Mifflinburg, but the Ironmen played well from the beginning of their 62-6 win over the Mustangs.
“We talked about flipping the script from week one. We were really sharp (against Midd-West),” Brennan said. “We got out of the game healthy, and got to 2-0.”
Brennan talked all preseason about being more balanced offensively this season, and so far it’s worked out. The team has 981 yards of total offense in two games — 567 on the ground and 414 through the air. Junior Ty Stauffer has topped 100 yards in both games, leads the team with 311 yards and five scores. He’s averaging 12.4 yards per carry.
In the passing game, Zach Gordon has had just one ball hit the turf (19 completions, and three interceptions in 23 attempts) this season. He’s thrown for 378 yards and six touchdowns. His favorite target has been Carson Persing (10 catches for 238 yards, 3 TDs).
Meanwhile, coach Eric Wicks will have to wait a little longer for his home opener as Lewisburg coach. Wicks and the Green Dragons are continuing to work, though.
“We have a lot of guys who are nowhere near the mix of needing to be contract traced or tested,” Wicks said. “They’re getting some extra work on their own. We have a good group of leaders, so we’re doing that work.”
Wicks said when he heard the news, he talked to the team about controlling what they can control.
“Some of this is outside of our control,” he said. “Some of it, as a team, we can do a better job of taking precautions to not let this happen again. ... We’re looking forward to next week, and trying to get prepared.”
Wicks said he didn’t yet know if Lewisburg and Danville would play later this season.
“I would love to play them,” Wicks said. “But you wouldn’t want to match up with a team that good when you’re not at full strength.”
Daily Item sports reporter Todd Hummel and sports editor Kurt Ritzman contributed to this report.