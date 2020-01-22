DANVILLE — The Ironmen have a new football coach.
The Danville Area School Board voted 9-0 on Wednesday night to hire former Mount Carmel Area grid coach Mike Brennan for the 2020-2021 season. He replaces Jim Keiser, who resigned in September after he was suspended for a second time.
The board also hired Brennan, 44, as a personalized learning teacher at $72,311 per year, based on a bachelor's degree and Step 15 of the salary scale, with the starting date to be determined.
As coach, the district will pay him $8,000, based on salary matrix year 22, Acting Superintendent Ricki Boyle said.
"Both the teaching and coach seach committees are excited about the leadership qualities, passion and vision that Mr. Brennan has for the personalized learning classroom and football program," according to a district statement from Boyle.
She said he comes to Danville from the Hazleton Area School District, where he was a health teacher, gifted education coordinator and football coach. He also previously taught and coached at Pottsville Nativity, Mount Carmel Area and Blue Mountain school districts. According to the newspaper's archives, Brennan accumulated a record of 134-106 as a coach over 21 seasons. He won two state championships at Mount Carmel and served as Pennsylvania's head coach for an annual Big 33 game. He has coached 16 student athletes who have received Division I scholarships, Boyle said.
Brennan is originally from the Pottsville area and graduated from Temple University, where he played football.
Brennan told the board, "I'm humbled to be here."
He said he would love to finish his career at Danville.
The Danville Area School Board voted 6-2 to accept Keiser’s resignation at a contentious meeting Sept. 11 where two board members —board President Kevin Brouse and 12-year member Dawn Koons Gill, who was absent — submitted letters of resignation.
The board, in a statement, said an investigation found continued concern regarding inappropriate language, actions "consistent with those previously identified as promoting a culture of negativity.
The board appointed Chris Coombe and Brian Raup as co-interim head coaches for the remainder of the season.
Keiser was coach for 11 years.