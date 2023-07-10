Former Mount Carmel teammates Thomas Schultz and Tom Reisinger III were picked during the Major League Baseball draft on Monday.
Thomas Schultz, a 2019 Lourdes Regional graduate, was selected by the Washington Nationals with the first pick of the ninth round in the Major League Baseball draft Monday.
About an hour later, Reisinger was chosen by the Oakland Athletics with the second pick of the 10th round.
Schultz, a 6-foot-6, 243-pound right-handed pitcher, recently completed his senior season at Vanderbilt. He went 2-2 (plus a save) with an ERA of 4.05 in 21 appearances for the Commodores.
In his junior season, he ranked fourth in the Southeastern Conference with seven saves. That led to Preseason All-America honors from both Collegiate Baseball and NCBWA ahead of the 2023 season.
Schultz finished his collegiate career 10-7 with 10 saves and a 3.38 ERA. He struck out 127 and walked 41 in 125 1/3 career innings.
Schultz was a two-time Daily Item Player of the Year at Mount Carmel.
Reisinger, a 6-4, 220-pound right-hander, was ABCA/Rawlings All-Atlantic Region First Team after going 6-2 with a 2.64 ERA this past season. The junior led East Stroudsburg with 97 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings, earning all-PSAC honors.
In three seasons at ESU, Reisinger went 12-9 with a 4.50 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 150 innings pitched.
Reisinger’s senior season at Mount Carmel was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.