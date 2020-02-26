STATE COLLEGE – Penn State University and football coach James Franklin have agreed to terms on a six-year extension worth at least $35.4 million that will keep Franklin at Penn State through the 2025 season.
The extension was announced in December. Details were released Wednesday.
“It’s not often a coach gets an opportunity to move back to their home state and coach the team they grew up watching,” Franklin said in December. “It’s even more rare that it’s a school as rich in history and tradition as Penn State. It’s been an honor and privilege to be the head coach of the Penn State Football program for the last six years."
Franklin will receive a base salary of $500,000 and supplemental pay that will keep him among the Big Ten’s highest-compensated coaches. The contract entitles Franklin to $5.4 million in 2020 and $5.5 million in 2021 solely in base salary and supplemental compensation. His pay will increase to $5.75 million in 2022. He’ll receive $6 million in compensation during the 2023 season, and will receive $6.25 million in 2024. Franklin will be paid $6.5 million in 2025.
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh tops the Big Ten at $7.5 million per season.
Buyout terms were also negotiated in Franklin’s new contract. He would owe Penn State $5 million if he departed the school following the 2020 season. That buyout decreases by $1 million per season through 2025.
Franklin will also receive $300,000 in retention pay at the end of the 2020 season, and that would increase to $500,000 over the next five seasons. The contract also entitles Franklin to 50 hours per year of personal aircraft use.
Franklin’s compiled a 56-23 record during his six years at Penn State. The Nittany Lions recorded their third 11-win season in four years in December after defeating Memphis in the New Year’s Six Cotton Bowl. Penn State finished the season 11-2 ranked No. 9 in the final AP Top 25 Poll.
Franklin, a Langhorne native, has guided Penn State to appearances in three New Year’s Six Bowls (Cotton, Rose and Fiesta bowls). The Nittany Lions on Nov. 4 were ranked No. 4 in College Football Playoff rankings, marking the highest ranking the school has achieved in the College Football Playoff’s six-year history.
“We are thrilled to have James as the head of our football program,” Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said in December. “We wanted to make a strong pledge to James and this program with this new contract. James came to Penn State with a very clear vision and we have seen that grow and prosper. What he has done to bring success to our program, both on and off the field, has been nothing short of spectacular.
The contract also includes the potential to receive up to $1 million per year in bonuses. Those incentives include $350,000 should Penn State win a Big Ten championship and $250,000 for an appearance in the Big Ten championship game. A national championship would net Franklin $800,000. Franklin would also receive $150,000 if he’s named the national coach of the year.
“As a leader, you obviously serve a significant role,” Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons said of Franklin. “He comes in every day positive, (has) great work ethic, so I think he’s the engine to this program. That’s how important I think he is to the program.”