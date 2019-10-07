It's finally official: Shikellamy will take on Holy Redeemer Friday night in Berwick and unbeaten Southern Columbia travel to Wyoming Area the same night in a battle of state-ranked teams.
Shikellamy superintendent Jason Bendle said officials from the Heartland Athletic Conference permitted the teams to reschedule games for Oct. 11 during a meeting held Monday morning.
"I am pleased the requested changes were approved," Bendle said. "I believe these game changes are best for all student-athletes."
Shikellamy was originally scheduled to travel to Southern on Friday night, but school officials swapped games several weeks ago.
Last week, league officials quashed Southern Columbia’s request to change the game. The proposed change had Southern facing Wyoming Area, from District 2, on Oct. 11 and Shikellamy facing Wyoming Area’s original foe, Holy Redeemer.
Southern and Wyoming Area are both undefeated through six games. Shikellamy is 1-6 and Holy Redeemer is winless at 0-6. The Shikellamy-Holy Redeemer game will be played at Berwick's Crispin Field.
Bendle took to the Shikellamy school board for approval to once again ask for the game change and on Thursday night the request was made. Bendle said the reason the game was switched back last week was that the proper procedures were not followed.
State Rep. Lynda Culver, R-108, of Sunbury, even got involved and asked for league officials to consider the players and their families. Culver said she is glad the issue is resolved and believes the change is in the best interest of the players.
The league is overseen by president Jim Becker, of Southern Columbia, vice president, Jesse Smith, of South Williamsport and board secretary/treasurer, Tim Foor, of Shikellamy. Smith has not returned calls seeking comment.
Holy Redeemer Athletic Director J.P. Aquilina said he was glad the decision was made and looks forward to playing Shikellamy.
"This will be a good game a lot more competitive," he said Monday. "It will be a great game for the coaches, players, parents and fans. "
Wyoming Area Athletic Director Joe Pizano said the district sold 2,500 tickets and the booster clubs ordered extra food for the game against Southern Columbia.