Early Wednesday morning, Montoursville's school board voted to allow its sports teams to resume play on Thursday, putting its football and girls soccer teams back into the District 4 playoffs.
According to the Sun-Gazette, the final 7-0 vote came at 1:23 a.m. Earlier Tuesday school officials announced the district would halt in-person classes and all extra-curricular activities until Tuesday after two positive COVID-19 tests at the high school. The district announced it would forfeit its football and girls soccer playoff games.
The Warriors' football team (7-0) is the No. 1 seed in the District 4 Class 3A football playoffs, and is scheduled to host Loyalsock at 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. The Montoursville girls soccer team is the fifth seed in Class 2A, and is scheduled to travel to Troy on Friday afternoon.
The East Juniata boys District 4 Class A boys soccer was also canceled on Tuesday when Northeast Bradford dropped out as well. Two games were canceled Monday, but were subsequently rescheduled for this weekend.
Sullivan County, after dropping out Monday, decided it could play on Tuesday. The girls quarterfinal in Class A with East Juniata and the boys quarterfinal in Class A with Southern Columbia are moved to Saturday. The Griffin girls team will travel to East Juniata, while boys Griffin boys will host the Tigers. Both games are scheduled for 1 p.m.
Northeast Bradford also dropped out of the volleyball playoffs, and the volleyball game between Towanda and North Penn-Liberty was also canceled Tuesday.