HERSHEY — Led by returning state champions Gaige Garcia and Nate Schon, nine Valley wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals of the PIAA Wrestling Championships.

Garcia, of Southern Columbia, and Schon, of Selinsgrove, each needed less than a minute to advance.

Garcia continued his postseason march toward a possible second consecutive state title, improving to 46-0 with a 14 second fall over Bedford's Ashton Dull to reach tomorrow's quarterfinal at 195 pounds in Class 2A. Friday, Garcia will meet Jason Sine (35-14) of Notre Dame Green Pond.

In Class 3A, Schon needed 45 seconds to dispatch Abington Heights' Gavin Drake at 220 pounds. Schon, now 35-1, takes on Southeast Regional champion Chase Mielnik (35-5) in today's quarterfinals.

Garcia will have four teammates in Friday's 2A quarterfinals and two other Valley wrestlers also advanced with a chance to win gold on Thursday morning.

Other Southern Columbia quarterfinalists are Wes Barnes (152), Gavin Garcia (160), Cade Linn (170) and Lear Quinton (285).

Milton junior Kyler Crawford won his 26th consecutive match, beating McGuffey's Nate Yagle, 9-6. Crawford, now 36-8, meets Reynolds' Kaeden Berger in the quarterfinals.

Line Mountain's Jacob Feese improved 33-10 with an 11-3 major decision over West Perry's Brad Morrison. Feese meets Austin Walley, 41-1, of Ellwood City in the quarterfinals.

In 3A, Schon's teammate Coy Bastian also reached the quarterfinals with an impressive 5-0 win over Hazleton's Bryce Molinaro at 160 pounds. Bastian (35-3) meets Southcentral champ Clayton Ulery (35-2) in the quarterfinals on Friday.