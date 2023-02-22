Five District 4 basketball playoff games have been moved back a day due to the winter storm spreading across Pennsylvania today, including the opener for defending state champion Northumberland Christian girls.
The Warriors were scheduled to travel to Northwest tonight for a Class 2A quarterfinal. That game is now Thursday at 6 p.m. as part of a doubleheader.
A winter weather advisory goes into effect at 8 a.m. this morning and runs until 3 p.m. with a mix of precipitation expected to hit the Valley.
Other games scheduled for tonight have also been postponed until Thursday:
Class A Girls: Benton at St. John Neumann, 6 p.m.; North Penn-Liberty vs. Millville, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Boys: Northeast Bradford at St. John Neumann, 7:30 p.m.; Canton at Northwest; 7:30 p.m.; Sayre at Muncy, 7 p.m.