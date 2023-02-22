Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation then freezing rain expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one half inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. Maximum snow and ice accumulations in the higher elevations north of Interstate 80. * WHEN...Until 3 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Locally hazardous travel and slippery conditions especially on bridges, overpasses, and untreated secondary roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wintry mix will turn to rain during the mid afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&