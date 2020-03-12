The Patriot League canceled its women's basketball tournament this afternoon after announcing earlier in the day the cancelation of all athletic practices and competitions through the remainder of the school year following a decision by the Patriot League Council of Presidents.
Bucknell was scheduled to host Holy Cross on one women's semifinal game tonight and potentially host the final on Sunday.
Fans who have purchased tickets for tonight's semifinal game or Sunday's championship game will be provided refunds. Please contact the Bucknell Campus Box Office at 570-577-1000.
The Patriot League sent out a release today, announcing the decision. The decision will be effective Monday, March 16.
"Recognizing that the health and safety of our students and broader communities is our priority, and based on the ongoing spread of COVID 19 (2019 novel Coronavirus), the Patriot League Council of Presidents has made the difficult and challenging decision to cancel all spring athletics practices and competitions through the remainder of the academic year," the release says.
Bucknell University will transition to remote learning on March 19. Several other league schools have made similar decisions.
"While we recognize the deep disappointment that will be felt by our student-athletes, coaches, and communities, a continuation of spring seasons is untenable," the presidents wrote.