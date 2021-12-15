STATE COLLEGE – While many Pennsylvanians remained nestled in slumber Wednesday morning, coveted five-star quarterback Drew Allar (Medina, Ohio) kicked off early signing day as he sent his national letter of intent to Penn State.
About an hour after Allar’s commitment, the Nittany Lions doubled the amount of scholarship quarterbacks on their roster as three-star quarterback Beau Pribula (York) sent over his paperwork.
Penn State signed 23 players from the class of 2022 as part of early signing day. According to 247Sports, the Nittany Lions' 2022 class ranks sixth nationally and second in the Big Ten, making it the highest-rated recruiting class of Penn State coach James Franklin’s eight-year tenure.
Allar, the nation's third-ranked overall prospect, was the first of Penn State’s 23-player haul.
📍 Medina, OH— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 15, 2021
🎒 Medina High School
💪 Elite 11 Quarterback
🏈 Ohio Mr. Football Award
🎯 4,444 Yds/48 Passing TDs (Sr)
📲 @AllarDrew pic.twitter.com/LBSoNUQLnV
The Ohio signee passed for 4,444 yards and 48 touchdowns during a senior season that saw him earn a host of accolades, including being named Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Mr. Football.
“As great of a player as he is, he’s an even better person,” Medina High coach Larry Laird said of Allar. “His leadership style is lead by example through hard work. He is a football junkie and can’t get enough of it. He’s going to be very successful at Penn State and Penn State is going to love getting to know him.”
Penn State’s 2022 class included nine players from the Commonwealth, including five-star running back Nicholas Singleton, who on Tuesday was named the Gatorade Football Player of the Year.
Singleton, like Allar, is the No. 1-ranked player nationally at his position.
"Stay tuned," Singleton said on Wednesday. "We're going to win a Big Ten championship and a national championship. Mark my words."
The 𝗯𝗲𝘀𝘁 in PA 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘆 in PA.@Nichola14110718 is officially one of the #LawnBoyz‼️#WeAre22 #PSUSigningDay pic.twitter.com/p2UjiNBB4P— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 15, 2021
The Nittany Lions’ early signing haul included 12 players on offense and 11 from the defensive side.
Offensive players include wide receivers Kaden Saunders (Columbus, Ohio), Anthony Ivey (Lancaster), Tyler Johnson (Martinsville, Virginia) and Omari Evans (Killeen, Texas); tight end Jerry Cross (Milwaukee, Wisconsin); offensive linemen Maleek McNeil (New York, New York), Drew Shelton (Downington) and JB Nelson (Lackawanna College); running back Kaytron Allen (Norfolk, Virginia).
Defensive players included linebackers Ken Talley (Philadelphia), Keon Wylie (Philadelphia) and Abdul Carter (Philadelphia); defensive linemen Kaleb Artis (Westbury, New York), Dani Dennis-Sutton (Millsboro, Delaware) and Zane Durant (Lake Nona, Florida); defensive backs Kevin Winston Jr. (Columbia, Maryland), Cam Miller (Yulee, Florida), Cristian Driver (Flower Mound, Texas) and Mehki Flower (Harrisburg); punter Alex Bacchetta (Atlanta, Georgia).
Including Pennsylvania, the Nittany Lions newest members come from nine states: Florida (three), Maryland (one), Delaware (one), New York (two), Ohio (two), Texas (two), Georgia (one), Virginia (one) and Wisconsin (one).
Saunders was the first player from the 2022 class to offer his verbal commitment, and he played a large role in building the class the Nittany Lions signed on Wednesday.
“He’s just all around an all-star,” Penn State wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield said of Saunders. “From an accomplished baseball player to being great in the classroom. A leader, and competitive as all get out. We’re getting a really good one with him.”
Penn State verbal commit Tyrece Mills (Lackawanna College) didn’t sign with the program on Tuesday.
This story will be updated.