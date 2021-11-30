STATE COLLEGE — Penn State is in the market for a new defensive coordinator.
Former Nittany Lions defensive coordinator Brent Pry on Tuesday was named head coach at Virginia Tech. Pry was a graduate assistant at Virginia Tech from 1995-1997 and served under former Hokies head coach Frank Beamer.
"Even after I departed Blacksburg, I always continued to appreciate Virginia Tech, its great players, its championship teams, and its wonderful traditions from afar,” Pry said in a statement. “The resources, facilities, university backing of Athletics, and phenomenal fan support that Virginia Tech enjoys made this a very desirable situation.”
Under Pry, Penn State’s defense during the 2021 regular season finished the year ranked second in total defense in the Big Ten and seventh in the FBS as the unit yielded just 16.8 points per game. Only one of Penn State’s 12 regular-season opponents scored a first-quarter touchdown against the Nittany Lions’ defense in 2021. Each of Penn State’s five losses was by a margin of nine or fewer points.
Earlier this month, Pry was announced as one of this year’s Broyles Award nominees. The Broyles Award is given annually to the “the best assistant coach in college football.” Pry was also a Broyles Award nominee in 2017.
Pry first connected with Penn State coach James Franklin during the 2011 season, Franklin’s first as Vanderbilt’s head coach. Pry that year was tabbed as an assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach.
He and Franklin arrived in Happy Valley together in 2014. Two seasons later, Pry was elevated to defensive coordinator during a season in which the Nittany Lions won the Big Ten title.
In 2018, the Nittany Lions led the FBS in sacks per game (3.62). A year later, in 2019, Penn State’s defense finished the season ranked eighth in the FBS in scoring defense, allowing 16 points per game, the fewest yielded by a Penn State defense since the 2009 season. Penn State that year also led the FBS with 22 forced fumbles.
"Coach Pry owns a winning track record on the football field, as well as a history of developing young men into leaders off the field and in the classroom," Virginia Tech Athletic Director Whit Babcock said in a statement. "He's earned his way up the coaching ranks, and we believe he is the right person to lead Virginia Tech Football and to achieve the goals that we all aspire to attaining.”
Pry, who was born in Altoona, becomes the second Penn State coordinator in three seasons to lead a team in Virginia. At the conclusion of the 2019 regular season, former offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne was named head coach at Old Dominion University.
"I'm truly excited for Brent and his family," Franklin said in a statement. "He's a passionate leader who'll inspire his team to play their best football; but his greatest strengths are his dedication, relatability and humility. It's those characteristics combined with his deep understanding of X&Os that will serve Virginia Tech and the entire Blacksburg community best."
Virginia Tech earlier this month “mutually parted” ways with former head coach Justin Fuente, who went 43-31 during six seasons.
Virginia Tech will formally introduce Pry as its new head coach on Thursday.