STATE COLLEGE – Penn State has hired Purdue offensive assistant and associate head coach Micah Shrewsberry as its men’s head basketball coach.
“Micah was a name that immediately jumped to the top of our list with his experience in the Big Ten and the NBA,” Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said in a statement. “He has had success at all levels and knows what it takes to develop a program into a consistent national contender. He has learned from and worked under some of the most respected coaches in the country in Brad Stevens and Matt Painter.”
Shrewsberry first joined the Purdue coaching staff in 2011 before leaving for the Celtics ahead of the 2013 season. Shrewsberry rejoined Matt Painter’s staff in West Lafayette in 2019.
I’m extremely humbled and excited to be the next head coach at Penn State University,” said Shrewsberry. “I want to thank Dr. Barron, Sandy Barbour, Lynn Holleran and the rest of the search committee involved in this process,” Shrewsberry said in a statement. “The values of this university and its commitment to excellence are the major reasons why this job was so appealing to me. I can’t wait to arrive on campus to begin working with our tremendous student-athletes.”
The Indianapolis native began his college coaching career in 1999 as an assistant at Wabash University. After two seasons with the program, Shrewsberry accepted an assistant position at DePauw, where he remained for two seasons.
Shrewsberry left the state of Indiana in 2003 to become director of basketball operations at Marshall. He returned to the Hoosier State in 2005 to become head coach at Indiana University South Bend. Shrewsberry in 2008 join Butler’s staff as an assistant and remained with the Bulldogs for three seasons.
He spent 2013 to 2019 with the Boston Celtics, learning under former Butler and current Celtics coach Brad Stevens. Shrewsberry also worked under Stevens at Butler from 2008-11, when Butler made back-to-back NCAA national title game appearances in 2010 and 2011. Butler went 87-21 and claimed two regular-season Horizon League championships and Horizon League Tournament crowns during his time with the program.
Former Penn State coach Pat Chambers resigned in November after nine seasons amid an investigation stemming from a July 2020 report from The Undefeated where former Penn State player Rasir Bolton shared he decided to leave the program after Chambers made racially insensitive comments to him in 2019.
Penn State named Chambers’ assistant Jim Ferry interim head coach following Chambers’ resignation. The Nittany Lions went 11-14 overall and 7-12 in Big Ten play last season under Ferry. Wisconsin defeated Penn State, 75-74, in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal round.
On Sunday, Penn State was left out of both the NCAA and NIT tournaments.
“Micah is an outstanding coach, with a breadth of experience, who will do great things for our program,” Penn State President Eric Barron said in a statement.
“He is respected nationally as an outstanding talent, and brings an unwavering commitment to the academic success and overall wellbeing of our student-athletes. I am pleased he will be joining the Penn State family and look forward to the program’s development under his leadership.”