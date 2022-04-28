Jahan Dotson is headed to the Washington Commanders after the franchise drafted him with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday.
The Nazareth native is the Nittany Lions’ highest-drafted wide receiver since Bryant Johnson went to the Arizona Cardinals as the 17th overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft.
After a breakout year in 2020, Dotson launched onto the national platform in 2021.
Last season, Dotson posted career-highs for catches (91), yards receiving (1,182) and touchdowns (12) in 12 games contests.
Dotson’s 1,182 yards receiving ranked third among all Big Ten receivers in 2021, and his 12 touchdowns tied Ohio State’s Garett Wilson for the second-most in the conference. Dotson’s 91 receptions last season were the second-most by a Penn State receiver in program history.
“The @Commanders are getting an incredibly talented, thoughtful and hardworking teammate,” Penn State coach James Franklin tweeted on Thursday. “We appreciate what you’ve given to Penn State, and I am grateful for the opportunity to coach, teach and mentor you. I will always be here for you and your family.”
Last year marked the second-consecutive season in which he tallied five 100-yard games: Wisconsin (102 yards), Villanova (117 yards), Ohio State (127 yards), Maryland (242 yards) and Michigan State (137 yards).
Dotson’s 242-yard effort against the Terrapins set a Penn State single-game record for yards receiving, and his career 11 career 100-yard games placed him as the sole leader in program history in the category.
“I truly believe I am the best receiver in the draft,” Dotson said during Penn State’s Pro Day. “I’m right up there with the top guys. My film kind of proves that. I feel like every time I step on this field that I play like I’m one of the best, and I feel like I am one of the best.”
Dotson arrived at the program for the 2018 season, but he began to leave his imprint following the departure of KJ Hamler (Denver Broncos) in 2020.
That season, which was limited to just nine conference-only games because of the coronavirus pandemic, saw Dotson emerge not just as a Penn State’s leading pass-catcher, but as one of the most talented in the Big Ten.
Dotson posted five 100-yard outings in 2020 and concluded the year with a six-catch, two-touchdown, 189-yard effort in Penn State’s season-ending win against Illinois. He also stretched Ohio State’s (144 yards), Maryland’s (123 yards), Iowa’s (139 yards) and Michigan State’s (108 yards) for 100-yard efforts to end the 2020 season with 884 yards and eight touchdowns on 52 receptions. He was named a third-team All-Big Ten selection that season by conference coaches and members of the media.
“He played for us as a true freshman and was undersized at the time, but he just was so natural catching the ball,” Franklin said during an interview this week on The Rich Eisen Show. “He has as good of ball skills that I’ve been around, and I’ve been fortunate that I was the receivers coach for the Green Bay Packers and I had Donald Driver. I coach Torrey Smith in college, I coached Jordan Matthews in college, who at the time was the all-time leading receiver in the SEC history… I had a bunch of wideouts, and (Jahan) is probably the most natural guy I’ve had in catching the ball and in terms of being able to contort his body.”
Dotson is Penn State’s first wide receiver to be drafted since Hamler went to the Broncos as the 46th pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.
Dotson ended his Penn State career with 2,757 yards receiving, 25 touchdowns and 183 receptions, and he now looks to make his mark on the NFL. On Thursday, he realized a lifelong dream.
“I think about it all the time,” Dotson said during Penn State’s Pro Day. “I was talking to one of my best friends, and we talk about it every day. It just doesn’t feel real sometimes that this is my life now. Working so close to what I’ve been dreaming about for a very long time.”