STATE COLLEGE — As expected, the verbal commitments Penn State's football program expected to sign on early signing day on Wednesday are coming in hot and heavy.
As of 10 a.m., more than dozen of Penn State's verbal commits had sent in their national letters of intent to attend Penn State.
The first of the day was arguably the biggest: Five-star quarterback Drew Allar, who was announced by former Penn State QB Michael Robinson. Allar, of Medina, Ohio, was Mr. Football in that state after throwing for 4,400 yards and 48 scores as a senior.
📍 Medina, OH— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 15, 2021
🎒 Medina High School
💪 Elite 11 Quarterback
🏈 Ohio Mr. Football Award
🎯 4,444 Yds/48 Passing TDs (Sr)
📲 @AllarDrew pic.twitter.com/LBSoNUQLnV
The Nittany Lions were expected to add up to 25 new members to the football, a class that ranks among the top 10 nationally.
Five-star running back Nicholas Singleton, one of the top players in Pennsylvania, also officially said. Singleton on Tuesday was named the football National Gatorade Player of Year after winning the statewide award a year ago.
The senior from Governor Mifflin ran for 2,000 yards and 44 touchdowns this year. year.
The 𝗯𝗲𝘀𝘁 in PA 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘆 in PA.@Nichola14110718 is officially one of the #LawnBoyz‼️#WeAre22 #PSUSigningDay pic.twitter.com/p2UjiNBB4P— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 15, 2021
Ten of the Nittany Lions’ commits are of the in-state variety, five of which are rated four-star prospects in offensive lineman Drew Shelton (Downingtown), athlete Mehki Flowers (Harrisburg), wide receiver Anthony Ivey (Lancaster), defensive lineman Ken Talley (Philadelphia) and linebacker Abdul Carter (Glenside). Talley, Shelton and Ivey have already sent in their official letters.
Three-star quarterback Beau Pribula (York) gives Penn State two quarterbacks in the class after his official signing today.
Two more defensive players have officially signed, including four-star defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton (Owings Mills), the top prospect in Maryland. Dennis-Sutton's commitment was announced by former PSU All-America linebacker and current Dallas Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons.
Also officially linking up with PSU this morning was three-star linebacker Keon Wylie (Philadelphia), from Imhotep.
Six 2021 prospects hail from New York, Ohio and Texas. In addition to Allar, four-star wide receiver Kaden Saunders (Westerville, Ohio) is expected to sign.
Three-star defensive back Omari Evans (Killeen, Texas) three-star offensive lineman Maleek McNeil (Cortlandt Manor) have also sent in their official letters, along with two recruits from Florida: defensive back Cam Miller (Jacksonville) and defensive lineman Zane Durant (Orlando).
Safety KJ Winston (Hyattsville), four-star Milwaukee tight end Jerry Cross, three-star Atlanta punter Alex Bacchetta and three-star Virginia wide receiver Tyler Johnson all officially signed as well.
Three-star offensive lineman Andre Roye, a verbal commit, signed with Maryland.