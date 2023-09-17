BELGRADE, Serbia — Zain Retherford won his first senior wrestling title on Sunday, beating Iran's Amirmohammad Yazdanicherati of Iran, 8-5, at the World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. Olympic champion David Taylor won his third world title and second in a row at 86 kg.
Retherford, a three-time NCAA champion at Penn State, went 4-0 at the event at 70kg, and reached the world final for the second year in a row. Yazdanicherati won a world silver medal in 2021; Retherford was second in 2022.
In his fourth appearance for the national team, Retherford took a 3-2 lead by the break, including a single-leg takedown of Yazdanicherati. In the second half of the bout, Retherford started with a takedown out of a scramble to go up 5-2, eventually building an 8-2 lead with another takedown.
He thwarted Yazdanicherati's comeback attempt late to win 8-5.
In winning his three matches on Saturday to reach the final, Retherford outscored his opponents 20-2.
Retherford won two PIAA titles in high school — one at Line Mountain and one at Benton — before a standout career at Penn State. He was a three-time NCAA champion and four-time All-American. He won the Hodge Trophy — awarded to the nation's top wrestler — twice, in 2017 and 2018.
Taylor took a 5-3 lead over rival Hassan Yazdanicharati at the break. Taylor got a quick takedown after the break to go ahead 7-3 before Yazdanicharati tried to turn Taylor, but Taylor countered for the fall in the final three seconds of the match.
The gold is Taylor's third world title, giving crowns in 2018, 2022 and 2023 to go along with the Olympic gold he won in Tokyo in 2021. Yazdanicharati beat Taylor in the World Championship finals in 2021, the last of Taylor's international career.
At Penn State, Taylor was a two-time NCAA champion and won the Hodge Trophy twice.