ALMEDIA — Selinsgrove defeated Hamburg 3-0 on Tuesday in a Class 4A state baseball semifinal to become the first Valley team to reach a state baseball championship game since Mifflinburg in 2002.
The Valley had a much shorter wait for its next state baseball finalist. About 15 minutes after Selinsgrove wrapped up its win, Greenwood finished off a 10-0 five-inning victory over Halifax in a Class A semifinal.
Logan Hile pitched five shutout innings to earn the win for the Seals, and freshman Ryan Reich pitched the final two to earn his second consecutive save in the postseason.
The Seals (19-5) got on the board in the fifth when Ben Heim stole home. Blaise Zeiders hit an inside-the-park home run in the sixth to double the lead. Selinsgrove got its third run when Evan Hoke scored on an error in the top of the seventh.
Selinsgrove will play Beaver Area, a 7-5 winner over East Pennsboro in the other semifinal, on Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Penn State's Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
For Greenwood, Luke Myers threw 49 pitches in three shutout innings, so he should be available to pitch in Thursday's state final against West Middlesex.
The Wildcats took control with six runs in the bottom of the first, keyed by a bases-clearing double from Avery Morder.