UNIVERSITY PARK — Selinsgrove won the Class 4A state baseball title Friday, defeating Beaver 7-4.
It wasn't easy for the Seals, though.
Selinsgrove (20-5) led 7-1 headed to the seventh, but Beaver scored three runs to make it 7-4, and had the bases loaded with one out.
Ryan Reich got a strikeout and a groundout to finish off the win for the Seals.
Selinsgrove led 2-1 after four innings, and then scored five in the fifth. Josh Nylund hit an RBI single and Ryan Aument hit a two-run triple in the big inning.
Blaise Zeiders earned the win on the mound, pitching 6-plus innings.
Beaver (17-9) opened the scoring in the top of the first. Harrison Pontoli walked, stole second and scored on an RBI single by Jack Yanssens.
Selinsgrove answered right back in the bottom of the first. Teague Hoover hit a two-out single, and Zeiders followed that with a run-scoring double down the left field line.
The Seals took the lead in the bottom of the third. Ben Heim hit a leadoff single and was sacrificed to second. Nate Schon then singled, and an error on the play allowed Heim to score.
This story will be updated later.