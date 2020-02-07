Southern Columbia will get the match the Tigers wanted so much.
The Tigers took an early 15-0 lead in Friday night's semifinal over Chestnut Ridge and then put the dual away in the middleweights thanks to a huge pin from Ian Yoder to advance to today's PIAA 2A state title dual with a 39-26 win.
Southern will meet Reynolds in today's final. Reynolds topped the Tigers in the state final in each of the last two years.
Friday night's semifinal opened with a 4-2 Tyler Waltman win for Southern before Max Tillett and Gaige Garcia followed with first-period pins to make it 15-0.
Yoder, who picked up a fall in the morning semifinals, got another fall with 15 seconds left at 132 over Kaleb Miller to give the Tigers a 24-20 lead they would never give up. Yoder was down in the final 20 seconds before taking Miller to his back for the fall. Patrick Edmondson, Brandon Gedman and Wesley Barnes won at 138, 145 and 152 to extend the lead. Gavin Garcia added another pin at 160.
In Friday morning's quarterfinals, the Tigers raced out to a big lead and then pulled away from Brookville for a 47-18.