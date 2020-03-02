Susquehanna University's men's basketball team is heading to Ohio for its return to the NCAA Division III tournament.
The River Hawks will meet Benedictine (20-6) in the opening game this weekend. The game will be played in Springfield, Ohio with fourth-ranked Wittenberg (26-2) hosting La Roche (21-6) in a first-round game. The winners will meet to play for a spot in the Sweet 16 at Wittenberg.
Susquehanna and Benedictine will meet at 3:30 Friday, following by La Roche and Wittenberg at 6. The winners then meet Saturday at 6 p.m. to advance to the Sweet 16.
Susquehanna earned the Landmark’s automatic bid into the NCAA Division III Tournament with a win over Scranton on Saturday. Susquehanna won its first league championship since coach Frank Marcinek guided the then-Crusaders to the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth crown in 1996.
Susquehanna (20-7) made back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances in 2016 and 2017. In 2017, SU reached the Sweet 16.