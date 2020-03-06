SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Susquehanna erased an 11-point second-half deficit Friday, rallying to a 64-59 win over Benedectine (Ill.) in the first round of the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament.
The River Hawks (21-7) will play host Wittenburg today at 6 p.m. in the second round.
After trailing 49-38, Susquehanna outscored Benedictine (20-7), 26-10, over the game’s final 11 minutes.
Susquehanna picked up its defensive pressure, forcing Benedictine into three turnovers as part of a 12-0 run sparked by four straight points by Jay Martin. Benedictine got four straight free throws from Kenny Bogus to retake the lead at 53-50.
A driving layup by Lukas Yurasits and a free throw by Danny Frauenheim knotted the game at 53 with 2:55 left. The teams traded the lead over the next two minutes until a layup by Zach Knecht put Susquehanna ahead for good, 59-58, with less than a minute to play.
The River Hawks were 5-of-6 from the free-throw line down the stretch to put the game away.
Yurasits led Susquehanna with 20 points, Frauenheim added 15, and Knecht scored 13 points. Martin grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds for the River Hawks.
Bogus, the only Eagle to reach double-figure points, scored a game-high 21 and grabbed eight rebounds.
The Eagles led 33-26 at halftime, and then outscored Susquehanna 16-12 to take the 49-38 lead in the second half.
Susquehanna scored the first five points of the game, and led 13-7 early before Benedictine went on a 16-4 run to take the lead.
The Eagles made 11 3-pointers and only six 2-pointers in the contest.
The River Hawks are making their eighth appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and the first since the program’s Sweet 16 run in 2017. The River Hawks are now 8-8 in NCAA postseason action.
NCAA DIVISION III TOURNAMENT
First Round at Wittenburg University
Susquehanna 64, Benedictine 59
Susquehanna (21-7) 64
Lukas Yurasits 8-13 0-2 20, Danny Frauenheim 5-13 5-6 15, Zach Knecht 6-12 1-4 13, Bryce Butler 2-8 1-2 6, Matt LaCorte 0-6 3-3 3, Jay Martin 1-4 4-4 6, Jordan Harnum 0-2 1-2 1, Mike Kempski 0-1 0-0 0, Wes Simons 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 15-23 64.
Benedictine (20-7) 59
Kenny Bogus 4-14 11-13 21, Eric Grygo 4-8 0-0 8, Kyle Graebner 2-12 0-0 6, Nick Kosich 2-6 0-0 6, Keegan Graebner 1-4 0-0 3, Kyle Hornacek 2-6 0-0 6, Bradley Cherry 2-3 0-0 6, Cade Ellingson 0-1 3-4 3, Collin Mergl 0-0 0-0 0, Derrick Faulkner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-54 14-17 59.
Halftime: Benedictine 33-26. 3-point goals: Suquehanna 5-23 (Yurasits 4-8, Butler 1-5, Martin 0-1, Harnum 0-2, Frauenheim 0-3, LaCorte 0-4); Benedictine 11-27 (Hornacek 2-2, Cherry 2-3, Kosich 2-5, Bogus 2-6, Ky. Graebner 2-9, Ke. Graebner 1-2). Rebounds: Susquehanna 39 (Martin 11); Benedictine 36 (Bogus 8). Assists: Susquehanna 9 (Frauenheim 5); Benedictine 12 (Ellingson 4). Blocked shots: Susquehanna 4 (LaCorte 2); Benedictine 2 (Grygo, Hornacek). Steals: Susquehanna 3 (three tied with 1); Benedictine 8 (Ky. Graebner 3, Ke. Graebner 3). Total fouls: Susquehanna 15; Benedictine 17. Fouled out: Ky. Graebner. Technical foul: LaCorte. Turnovers: Susquehanna 9; Benedictine 16. A: 560.