HERSHEY — Shikellamy and Warrior Run were both eliminated on the second day of the PIAA Team Wrestling Tournament in Hershey on Friday despite battling state-ranked foes in the consolation rounds.
In Class 2A, Warrior Run picked its first-ever PIAA duals to win in the first consolation round before losing in the second round by a point eighth-ranked Brookville, 27-26, at the Giant Center. Shikellamy was eliminated in 3A following another tough loss, this one a 37-24 setback to Council Rock South.
The Braves held an 18-14 lead after winning five of the first eight bouts, but Council Rock South won five of the final six to rally.
For Shikellamy, now 15-4, the Braves got bonus-point wins from Mason Rebuck and Preston Spontarelli to take the early lead. Charles Keener gave Shikellamy a lead after one bout with a 4-3 win at 145 pounds.
Council Rick South picked up three bonus points in a row from 152 to 172 to go ahead 14-3 after four bouts. Braves' freshman Brody Rebuck stopped the run with a 6-2 win at 189. Mason Rebuck and Spontarelli followed with first-period pins to put Shikellamy ahead by four.
The Golden Hawks got a pin a 107 to begin the late surge and then Luke Reitter outlasted Shikellamy's Alex Reed, 7-2, at 114 in a battle of state-ranked wrestlers. Two more major decisions at 121 and 127 gave Council Rock South an insurmountable lead heading into the final two bouts.
2A consolation
Warrior Run stayed alive in the PIAA Class 2A Team with a 28-22 consolation win over West Perry before the loss to Brookville.
Warrior Run (20-3) never led in the dual until Kaden Milheim's fall in the final bout at 145. The Defenders were down 22-12 after 121 — the dual started at 152 — before the run of wins led to Warrior Run's first-ever victory in the state duals.
At 127, Tyler Ulrich, ranked 12th in Pa Power Wrestling as a freshman, earned bonus points in a 14-4 major decision to make it 22-16. Samuel Hall followed with a big upset at 133, getting a third-period reversal and a takedown in overtime to beat No. 9 Blain Puchalsky, a returning state qualifier, 4-2.
Another freshman, Reagan Milheim, earned a tough 6-3 win over Tyler Morrison at 139 in a battle of state-ranked wrestlers. Kaden Milheim followed with a pin in 4:05 to secure the win.
In the Defenders' second-round consolation bout, they again had to rally. Brookville steamed out to a 15-0 lead with three close decisions — 5-4, 5-1 and 6-0 — before a pin at 285. Warrior Run got on the board with a forfeit at 107 before Brookville won three of the next four bouts to go up 27-9. That run included a big win at 127 pounds, where Brookville's Cole Householder, a returning state medalist ranked fifth in the state, edged Ulrich, 3-1 in sudden victory.
Warrior Run again tried to rally. Hall picked up a 1-0 win at 139 and Reagan Milheim followed with a fall at 145. At 152, Kaden Milheim won 10-5 and the Defenders had deducted a team point after the bout.
PIAA Class AA Duals
Consolation Round 1
at GIANT Center, Hershey
Warrior Run 28, West Perry 22
152: Carter Nace (WP) pinned Eli Butler, 1:51; 160: Cameron Milheim (WR) dec. Nolen Zeigler, 7-1; 172: Justice Hockenberry-Folk (WP) dec. Isaiah Betz, 7-2; 189: Quade Boden (WP) dec. Cole Shupp, 3-1 SV; 215: Connor Parker (WR) pinned Cayden Sleva, 2:42; 285: Anthony D'Angelo (WP) dec. Hunter Hauck, 9-6; 107: Cohen Zechman (WR) dec. Ethan Rea, 7-4; 114: Ashtyn Leigh (WP) dec. Trey Nicholas, 10-4; 121: Jackson Rush (WP) major dec. Gavin Hunter, 14-4; 127: Tyler Ulrich (WR) major dec. Cooper Nace, 14-4; 133: Samuel Hall (WR) dec. Blain Puchalsky, 4-2 SV; 139: Reagan Milheim (WR) dec. Tyler Morrison, 6-3; 145: Kaden Milheim (WR) pinned Tucker Seidel, 4:05.
Round 2
Brookville 27, Warrior Run 26
172: Easton Belfiore (B) dec. Isaiah Betz, 5-4; 189: Gavin Hannah (B) dec. Cole Shupp, 5-1; 215: Jackson Zimmerman (B) dec. Connor Parker, 6-0; 285: Baily Miller (B) pinned Hunter Hauck, 0:45; 107: Cohen Zechman (WR) won by forfeit; 114: Jared Popson (B) dec. Trey Nicholas, 4-2; 121: Gavin Hunter (WR) dec. Antonio Thornton, 8-4 UTB; 127: Cole Householder (B) dec. Tyler Ulrich, 3-1 SV; 133: Brecken Cieleski (B) pinned Ryan Sperl, 0:51; 139: Samuel Hall (WR) dec. Anthony Ceriani, 1-0; 145: Reagan Milheim pinned Burke Fleming, 2:29; 152: Kaden Milheim (WR) dec. Kolton Griffin, 10-5; 160: Cameron Milheim (WR) won by forfeit.
* Warrior Run lost a team point at 152 for unsportsmanlike conduct on a coach.
PIAA Class AAA Duals (Consolation Round 1)
at GIANT Center, Hershey
Council Rock South 37, Shikellamy 24
145: Charles Keener (S) dec. Andrew Lindros, 4-3; 152: Gavin Cole (CRS) pinned Cole Wetzel, 1:27; 160: Bekhruz Sadriddinov (CRS) major dec. Connor Wetzel, 11-3; 172: Aidan Murray (CRS) major dec. Matt Shaffer, 12-3; 189: Brody Rebuck (S) dec. Ryan Gottwald, 6-2; 215: Mason Rebuck (S) pinned Micky Trampe, 0:42; 285: Preston Spontarelli (S) pinned James St. Thomas, 1:00; 107: Connor Lenahan (CRS) pinned Max Hallman, 0:39; 114: Luke Reitter (CRS) dec. Alex Reed, 7-2; 121: Pat Woloshyn (CRS) major dec. Eben Kisner, 10-2; 127: Roman Vega (CRS) major dec. Daniel Hernandez, 15-4; 133: Isaac McGregor (S) won by forfeit; 139: Ajay Bhatt (CRS) won by disq. over Christian Kisner, 4:28.